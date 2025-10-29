THREE THINGS: Connor OT hero in huge win over Wild

Kyle Connor scored 46 seconds into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter, Vlad Namestnikov and Gabe Vilardi also scored for the Jets (7-3), and Logan Stanley (2A) and Neal Pionk (2A) had multi-point nights. Connor Hellebuyck was brilliant stopping 33 shots for his fifth win of the season. The Jets improved to 7-3-0 (14 points) – tied for their second-highest win total through 10 games of a season behind only their Presidents’ Trophy-winning campaign in 2024-25 (9-1-0). Winnipeg will return home to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

IDEAL START

The Jets knew that the Wild were looking for a good start after Minnesota fell behind 3-0 to Utah on Saturday and 2-0 to San Jose on Sunday in back-to-back losses on home ice. After weathering an early push from Minnesota, Winnipeg got the start they were hoping for as they scored two goals 22 seconds apart which is their fastest two goals of the season.