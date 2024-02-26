Three things - Connor OT hero again

WINNIPEG – Kyle Connor scored his ninth career overtime goal and tied Ilya Kovalchuk for the second most in Jets/Thrashers history in a 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Connor scored twice, Mark Scheifele and Gabe Vilardi added singles for the Jets (36-15-5) who are now one point back of the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central. Scheifele had a four-point night (1G, 3A), Josh Morrissey had three assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves. Winnipeg has won ten consecutive games against Arizona and will host St. Louis on Tuesday.

POWER PLAY ON FIRE

For the fourth time in their last five games, the Jets scored twice on the power play. With the game tied 1-1, Kyle Connor finished off a three-way passing play, one timing a pass from Gabe Vilardi at 14:45. Less than two minutes later, Vilardi made a quick move in tight on Connor Ingram going from his forehand to his backhand putting Winnipeg up 3-1.

“Two big goals tonight,” said Rick Bowness.

“But as we said all year, get those three guys together and give them a chance to get some chemistry on the power play and it should turn around.”