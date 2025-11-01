THREE THINGS: Connor and Lambert lead Jets past Pens

WINNIPEG – Brad Lambert scored his first career NHL goal and Kyle Connor added two in the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canada Life Centre. Gabe Vilardi (1G, 1A) and Mark Scheifele (2A) also had multiple point efforts with Scheifele boosting his 2025-26 totals to 9-11—20 (12 GP) and matched Ilya Kovalchuk (12 GP in 2009-10) for the fastest player in Thrashers/Jets franchise history to reach 20 points in a season. Eric Comrie made 28 saves to remain unbeaten this season at 3-0. The Jets will head out on a six-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Los Angeles.

QUICK START...LIKE REALLY QUICK.

It didn’t take the Jets long to get on the board as the Schefiele, Connor, Vilardi trio went to work right from the drop of the puck. Scheifele entered the Penguins zone, sent the puck over to Josh Morrissey who one-timed the puck at the net, Gabe Vilardi swooped in and banked the puck off Arturs Silovs into the net for a 1-0 lead, 15 seconds into the game.

“Yeah, I always say these afternoon games, it's whoever wakes up first, usually gets the gets the advantage,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“And our top line, we know what they've been doing for us that was great.”