THREE THINGS: Connor and Lambert lead Jets past Pens

Connor scores twice and Lambert gets first NHL goal in 5-2 win over Pittsburgh

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG – Brad Lambert scored his first career NHL goal and Kyle Connor added two in the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canada Life Centre. Gabe Vilardi (1G, 1A) and Mark Scheifele (2A) also had multiple point efforts with Scheifele boosting his 2025-26 totals to 9-11—20 (12 GP) and matched Ilya Kovalchuk (12 GP in 2009-10) for the fastest player in Thrashers/Jets franchise history to reach 20 points in a season. Eric Comrie made 28 saves to remain unbeaten this season at 3-0. The Jets will head out on a six-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Los Angeles.

QUICK START...LIKE REALLY QUICK.

It didn’t take the Jets long to get on the board as the Schefiele, Connor, Vilardi trio went to work right from the drop of the puck. Scheifele entered the Penguins zone, sent the puck over to Josh Morrissey who one-timed the puck at the net, Gabe Vilardi swooped in and banked the puck off Arturs Silovs into the net for a 1-0 lead, 15 seconds into the game.

“Yeah, I always say these afternoon games, it's whoever wakes up first, usually gets the gets the advantage,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“And our top line, we know what they've been doing for us that was great.”

FIRST ONE FOR LAMBO

The Jets are a veteran heavy team, so it is rare when we get to see a first goal, assist or point. Brad Lambert recorded his first NHL assist in his first NHL game back on April 18, 2024, and the Finnish forward had to wait until his ninth NHL game for the first goal to give Winnipeg a 2-0 first period lead.

"Obviously, for sure I've been dreaming of that moment when you're playing road hockey as a kid, you're kind of envisioning those moments," said Lambert.

"It's pretty special."

PENALTY SHOT!!!

In the second period with the Jets leading 3-0 and playing shorthanded, Kyle Connor pressured Silovs into turning the puck over. As Connor made his way to the net, Silovs threw his stick, and Connor was awarded a penalty shot.

Per NHL Stats, Connor became the third player in Jets/Thrashers history to score a shorthanded penalty shot goal. The others: Eric Perrin (Feb. 2, 2008) and Patrik Stefan (Nov. 5, 2003).

