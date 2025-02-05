Three things - Comrie records first shutout of season

Comrie makes 29 saves in 3-0 win over Carolina

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - Eric Comrie made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 at Canada Life Centre. The Jets pushed their win streak to seven games and improved their record to 38-14-3. Nino Niederreiter, Neal Pionk and Rasmus Kupari scored for Winnipeg who will host the Islanders on Friday in their final game before the 4-Nations Face-Off break.

PP2

The Jets have been focusing on good starts and for the third straight game it was the power play that helped them open the scoring. Alex Iafallo did all the work before dishing over to Nino Niederreiter and the Swiss forward scored his 14th of the season to make it 1-0 Jets at 19:18 of the first period. It was also the third straight game that the Jets second power play unit opened the scoring. Even more impressive is the fact that Carolina came into the night leading the NHL in penalty-kill percentage at 86.3%.

Winnipeg would expand their lead in the second period at 3:13, Neal Pionk had a clear lane to the slot and unload a slapshot that beat Pyotr Kochetkov over the glove for Pionk’s 8th of the season. It was the first time that the Hurricanes had given up two power play goals in a game since November 30, 2024, and Carolina had allowed just two power play goals (25-for-27) COMBINED in their last 12.

TWO-FOR-TWO ON GOAL CHALLENGES

Carolina thought they had opened the scoring on the power play in the first period when Jackson Blake fired a shot past Eric Comrie. The Jets challenged the call saying there was goaltender interference, and the replay showed that Mikko Rantanen’s stick made contact with Comrie’s and that was enough to have the goal called back. Later in the game, Rasmus Kupari appeared to give the Jets a 3-0 lead, but the officials ruled that he interfered with Kochetkov. Again, the Jets challenged and again it worked in their favour. Huge credit went out to video coach Matt Prefontaine after the game.

"So Matty is the best in the business. When I was in Buffalo, our video coach there we were talking about Matty like he's the greatest thing ever," said Comrie.

"He's the Connor McDavid of video coaches."

BACK-TO-BACK WINS FOR COMRIE

Eric Comrie has now won back-to-back starts and recorded his first shutout since March 25, 2023, when he was a member of the Buffalo Sabres. The 29-year-old has got the run support he was lacking for a stretch as the Jets have scored eight goals in his last two starts. Winnipeg also extended their franchise record to 16 games where they have held the opponent to under 30 shots. The Jets are 27-5-2 this season when they hold their opponent to under 30 shots.

