Three things - Comrie records first shutout of season

WINNIPEG - Eric Comrie made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 at Canada Life Centre. The Jets pushed their win streak to seven games and improved their record to 38-14-3. Nino Niederreiter, Neal Pionk and Rasmus Kupari scored for Winnipeg who will host the Islanders on Friday in their final game before the 4-Nations Face-Off break.

PP2

The Jets have been focusing on good starts and for the third straight game it was the power play that helped them open the scoring. Alex Iafallo did all the work before dishing over to Nino Niederreiter and the Swiss forward scored his 14th of the season to make it 1-0 Jets at 19:18 of the first period. It was also the third straight game that the Jets second power play unit opened the scoring. Even more impressive is the fact that Carolina came into the night leading the NHL in penalty-kill percentage at 86.3%.