THREE THINGS: Comrie and secondary scoring help Jets win

Tanner Pearson and three other Jets record multiple points in 5-2 win over Islanders

2526_ThreeThingsNYI.10.13
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets won in UBS Arena for the first time in five tries beating the New York Islanders 5-2 on Monday afternoon. Four players had multi-point games with Morgan Barron (1G, 1A), Nino Niederreiter (1G, 1A), Tanner Pearson (1G, 1A) and Logan Stanley (1G, 1A) having solid efforts. Mark Scheifele had the other goal for the Jets (2-1) as he and Kyle Connor extended their point streaks to three games. Jonathan Toews also recorded his first point as a Jet (assist). Eric Comrie made 34 saves in his first start of the season, the Jets will fly to Philadelphia and will face the Flyers on Thursday.

HUGE AFTERNOON FOR FOURTH LINE

The Jets had been relying on their top line of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi through the first two games of the season. Heading out on the road, they were looking for some offense from different places, and they certainly got that Monday afternoon. Morgan Barron got things rolling in the first period at 7:35 when he finished off a nice give and go with Cole Koepke and went right under the cross bar behind Ilya Sorokin.

WPG@NYI: Barron scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

In the second period, right after the Islanders had made the score 2-1, Tanner Pearson hit Logan Stanley at the blueline, and the big defenceman shot the puck under Sorokin for his first goal of the season.

WPG@NYI: Stanley scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

Pearson got his first goal as a Jet and second point of the afternoon, as Nino Niederreiter did all the work going wide of Sorokin and as he crossed the goal line, he threw the puck into the crease where Pearson was waiting and tapped it in.

IMPORTANT SEQUENCE BY COMRIE

Eric Comrie got his first start of the season, and he was in prime form early on as the Jets got off to a sleepy start to the matinee affair. The Islanders fired six shots on Comrie in the opening minute of the game, and the Jets goaltender robbed Matthew Barzal 15 seconds and then denied Jonathan Drouin at 55 seconds. That allowed the Jets to get going and showed the value that Winnipeg has in their backup goaltender.

LOTS OF WORK FOR PK

Jets players have said they feel a lot more comfortable in this the second season with Dean Chynoweth’s penalty kill structure. They have had lots of chances to show that they are comfortable as today was the third straight game where they were shorthanded five times. Winnipeg’s penalty killers did another great job holding the Islanders to eight shots and not allowing them a goal. The Jets are now 14/15 on the PK this season with the only power play goal against coming in a 5-on-3 situation.

