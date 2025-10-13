THREE THINGS: Comrie and secondary scoring help Jets win

The Winnipeg Jets won in UBS Arena for the first time in five tries beating the New York Islanders 5-2 on Monday afternoon. Four players had multi-point games with Morgan Barron (1G, 1A), Nino Niederreiter (1G, 1A), Tanner Pearson (1G, 1A) and Logan Stanley (1G, 1A) having solid efforts. Mark Scheifele had the other goal for the Jets (2-1) as he and Kyle Connor extended their point streaks to three games. Jonathan Toews also recorded his first point as a Jet (assist). Eric Comrie made 34 saves in his first start of the season, the Jets will fly to Philadelphia and will face the Flyers on Thursday.

HUGE AFTERNOON FOR FOURTH LINE

The Jets had been relying on their top line of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi through the first two games of the season. Heading out on the road, they were looking for some offense from different places, and they certainly got that Monday afternoon. Morgan Barron got things rolling in the first period at 7:35 when he finished off a nice give and go with Cole Koepke and went right under the cross bar behind Ilya Sorokin.