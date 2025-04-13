Three things - Comeback effort gives Jets Central, West titles

CENTRAL DIVISION AND WEST CHAMPS

It wasn’t pretty but the Jets left Chicago with what they came for, two points and the Central Division championship and top spot in the Western Conference. The Jets clinched the No. 1 seed in their conference for the first time in franchise history and the No. 1 seed in their division for the second time, following 2006-07 when the Thrashers topped the Southeast Division. Winnipeg will have home ice advantage for at least the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Jets are now five points up on Washington for the Presidents’ Trophy, the Capitals have a game in hand.

“Obviously, come game 83 what you did in regular season doesn't matter, but it does give us confidence that we know we're one of the top teams in the league. And it's the way we've done it this year,” said Josh Morrissey.

“It hasn't just been one line or a couple guys we've done with our special teams, with our goaltending, of course, that might be the one position where you can clearly single out a Hart Trophy type season from him. But I think for us, it should just give us confidence heading into the playoffs.”