The Winnipeg Jets played their final road game of the regular season and left the United Center with a 5-4 shootout win, Cole Perfetti scored the shootout winner. The Jets set a franchise record with their 26th road win of the season, extended their franchise record with their 55th win and they need one point in their last two games to set a franchise record (114 in 2017-18). Josh Morrissey scored twice, Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter added singles for the Jets who recorded their 23rd comeback win of the season (they trailed 2-0 and 4-3), which is tied for second with Colorado and two back of Washington. Connor Hellebuyck won his 46th game of the campaign, also adding to his franchise record.
Three things - Comeback effort gives Jets Central, West titles
Cole Perfetti scores shootout winner in 5-4 victory in Chicago
CENTRAL DIVISION AND WEST CHAMPS
It wasn’t pretty but the Jets left Chicago with what they came for, two points and the Central Division championship and top spot in the Western Conference. The Jets clinched the No. 1 seed in their conference for the first time in franchise history and the No. 1 seed in their division for the second time, following 2006-07 when the Thrashers topped the Southeast Division. Winnipeg will have home ice advantage for at least the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Jets are now five points up on Washington for the Presidents’ Trophy, the Capitals have a game in hand.
“Obviously, come game 83 what you did in regular season doesn't matter, but it does give us confidence that we know we're one of the top teams in the league. And it's the way we've done it this year,” said Josh Morrissey.
“It hasn't just been one line or a couple guys we've done with our special teams, with our goaltending, of course, that might be the one position where you can clearly single out a Hart Trophy type season from him. But I think for us, it should just give us confidence heading into the playoffs.”
TOP SHELF J-MO
The Jets saw their 3-2 third period lead slip away when Ryan Donato scored at 10:53 to tie at three and then Frank Nazar made it 4-3 at 14:05. Winnipeg didn’t slow down though as Dylan DeMelo saw Josh Morrissey coming in from the left side and hit his defence partner with a perfect pass and Morrissey went top shelf on Spencer Knight and give the Jets the point they needed to clinch the Central and the West.
FETTS WITH THE FINISH
Winnipeg hasn’t needed the shootout for points much this season considering how well they have played in overtime. Tonight, Connor Bedard gave Chicago the lead as the Hawks second shooter, but Kyle Connor responded with some great hands beating Knight. After Hellebuyck shut the door on Teuvo Teravainen, Cole Perfetti made a highlight reel move on Knight and got the Jets the second point going five hole for the win.