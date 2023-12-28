Three things - Bedard beats Jets in OT

The Winnipeg Jets deserved a better fate on Wednesday night than a 2-1 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Jets carried the play for most of the night after flying into Chicago this morning in their first game out of the Christmas break. Morgan Barron scored the only goal for Winnipeg who saw their record fall to 20-9-4. Their point and a Dallas Stars loss means the Jets move into second spot in the Central. Winnipeg gets back to work and will host Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.

BEDARD DOES IT

Rick Bowness said that the Blackhawks rookie was worth the price of admission when these two met in Winnipeg earlier this month. For the most part, the Jets contained the first overall pick from the 2023 draft, but Connor Bedard needed two quality chances to score his two goals for the Hawks including the game winner in overtime. Bedard walked across the Jets blueline and ripped a wrist shot that beat Connor Hellebuyck glove side and gave Chicago the extra point.

POWER PLAY FIZZLING

After scoring twice on the power play in the 5-1 win over Boston before Christmas, the Jets power play was ineffective tonight in Chicago. They had a chance to win the game when Jared Tinordi was whistled for tripping Nino Niederreiter with under three minutes remaining in the game. Josh Morrissey registered the only shot on goal on that man advantage and Winnipeg finished the night 0-for-4.

"Yeah. We had two last game. We'll work at it, and we'll keep working at it. You get that opportunity with three minutes to go, you get your best players on the ice, you want them to step up and make a difference in the game,” said Rick Bowness.

“It's not going to happen every night, so it didn't happen tonight. We'll work on it and make sure it's ready the next time they go."

MRAZEK THE STORY

Winnipeg generated plenty of offence with 38 total shots at Chicago goaltender Petr Mrazek, and he ended up making 37 saves. The Blackhawks goaltender had some help from his posts as Vladislav Namestnikov hit two, Nino Niederreiter hit a crossbar on the first shot of the game and Morgan Barron also rang the iron.