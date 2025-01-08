Three things - 300 wins for Hellebuyck

WINNIPEG – It wasn’t easy, but the Winnipeg Jets ended their three-game winless slide with a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre. Connor Hellebuyck recorded the 300th win of his incredible career making 26 saves. Morgan Barron, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, Gabriel Vilardi and Nino Niederreiter scored for Winnipeg (28-12-2) who will host Los Angeles on Friday.

HISTORY FOR HELLE

Connor Hellebuyck set some goals for this season to get to 500 career games played, 40 shutouts and 300 wins. The 31-year-old reached all of those milestones here in Winnipeg and tonight he became the League’s third-fastest netminder overall behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (490 GP on Nov. 14, 2024) and Jacques Plante (521 GP on Dec. 25, 1962). He also became the fastest U.S. born goaltender to get to 300 and afterwards during the three-star ceremony showed his appreciation for the fans in the building.

“Going through what the city has gone through the last couple of years and going through it with them and seeing how big we are in the community,” said Hellebuyck.

“And how much people care about us, I think it’s hard not to start to feel connected and as time grows it just grows stronger.”