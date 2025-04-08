Three things - Jets set franchise record with 53rd win

The Jets beat the Blues 3-1 ending St. Louis' 12-game win streak

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets played one of their best defensive games of the year in a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre, ending the Blues 12 game win streak in the process. The Jets snapped a team’s win streak of at least 10-plus games for the second time in franchise history following Oct. 28, 2006, when they ended the Sabres' 10-game run in a 5-4 shootout victory. Morgan Barron, Alex Iafallo and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets who improved to 53-21-4 on the season and moved five points ahead of Dallas for first in the Central, the Stars have a game in hand. Jets head coach Scott Arniel recorded his 53rd win and matched Todd McLellan, Pat Burns, and Mike Keenan for the fifth-most wins by a head coach in his first year with a team. Winnipeg will head to Dallas for a showdown with the Stars on Thursday.

4th LINE MAGIC

After a well-played first period by Winnipeg in which they outshot the 8-3, the Jets opened the scoring at 2:34 of the second. Morgan Barron broke up a Blues pass at the Winnipeg blueline, Josh Morrissey sent the puck up ice and Barron did the rest, fighting off Mathieu Joseph and beat Joel Hofer blocker side for a 1-0 lead.

STL@WPG: Barron scores goal against Joel Hofer

GO TO THE NET, GOOD THINGS HAPPEN

The two Central Division rivals entered the third period tied 1-1 and that’s when the top line went to work. Kyle Connor forced a turnover all the wall in the Blues end and skated to the slot, his shot was stopped by Hofer, but Alex Iafallo followed the puck and banged home his 14th of the season for the eventual game winning goal.

STL@WPG: Iafallo scores goal against Joel Hofer

TRYING TO FIND CONSISTENCY

The Jets held the NHL’s hottest team to just 15 shots which was a dramatic turnaround from the way they played in the 4-1 loss to Utah on Saturday night. As of late, the Jets look more like themselves in big games like tonight, last Thursday in Vegas and late in March against Washington. Connor Hellebuyck wasn’t busy but made his best save when the Jets were nursing a 2-1 lead late in the game off of Pavel Buchnevich. Hellebuyck matched his career high 44th win that he set back in the 2017-18 campaign.

“Yeah, I think that’s how we want to play. Obviously, that’s a really good team in transition and we kind of knew when we’re at the top of our game we could stymie that the best we could,” said Morgan Barron.

“Our D just gapped up really nicely and the forwards tracked back really well.”

