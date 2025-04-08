Three things - Jets set franchise record with 53rd win

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets played one of their best defensive games of the year in a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre, ending the Blues 12 game win streak in the process. The Jets snapped a team’s win streak of at least 10-plus games for the second time in franchise history following Oct. 28, 2006, when they ended the Sabres' 10-game run in a 5-4 shootout victory. Morgan Barron, Alex Iafallo and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets who improved to 53-21-4 on the season and moved five points ahead of Dallas for first in the Central, the Stars have a game in hand. Jets head coach Scott Arniel recorded his 53rd win and matched Todd McLellan, Pat Burns, and Mike Keenan for the fifth-most wins by a head coach in his first year with a team. Winnipeg will head to Dallas for a showdown with the Stars on Thursday.

4th LINE MAGIC

After a well-played first period by Winnipeg in which they outshot the 8-3, the Jets opened the scoring at 2:34 of the second. Morgan Barron broke up a Blues pass at the Winnipeg blueline, Josh Morrissey sent the puck up ice and Barron did the rest, fighting off Mathieu Joseph and beat Joel Hofer blocker side for a 1-0 lead.