Jets and Kyle Connor raise funds and awareness for Manitoba’s Parkinson’s community

This Monday the Winnipeg Jets are hosting their second annual Parkinson’s Awareness Night, a cause close to Jets forward Kyle Connor’s heart. Impacted by his family members’ experiences with Parkinson’s Disease, Connor became an ambassador for U-Turn Parkinson’s (U-TurnPD), a wellness centre in Winnipeg founded by Tim Hague.

“Kyle is not just somebody; he’s known across the NHL,” said Hague. “For being the superstar that he is and having him come behind you and say ‘this is worthwhile,’ it just changes everything. It means the world to the community that you’d have this kind of endorsement.”

A former nurse, Hague founded U-TurnPD after an early onset diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease at just 46. He wanted to create a place where Manitobans living with the disease could find community support. Over 7,000 Manitobans have Parkinson’s.

“We tend to want to hide because we’re embarrassed of our symptoms, and I think the primary thing we want people to know is that you don’t have to walk this journey alone,” said Hague. “There’s a whole community of people who care about what they’re going through, who get what they’re going through, who understand it.”

The wellness centre takes a holistic approach by providing free education, resources, and recreational and therapeutic programming, including a wide variety of exercise classes. Physical activity has shown to ease symptoms, slow progression and improve quality of life for those with Parkinson’s and their families and caregivers.

“Diagnostics, rehab, and research all under one roof, so when you’re diagnosed with Parkinson’s you don’t wonder what your next step is,” said Hague about his vision for the future of U-TurnPD. “You simply go down the hall to see your physio, your personal trainer, you get started on your plan to fight back against Parkinson’s.”

Even just one year into the Jets partnership, the financial support has allowed Hague to start making his vision a reality– a position he could not have imagined being in a year ago. U-TurnPD was able to expand its services with fundraising from the Winnipeg Jets first Parkinson’s Awareness Night last season and the launch of Connor’s Team 81 Ride for Parkinson’s, raising more than $140,000 in 2024.

“There have been tons of people come to us living with Parkinson’s who had never heard of us prior to the Jets Parkinson’s Awareness Game,” said Hague. “It’s been a huge boost to us because now we are a known entity, and it creates huge amounts of trust, accountability and credibility.”

U-TurnPD and the Winnipeg Jets will continue their fundraising efforts at the second annual Team 81 Ride for Parkinson’s this summer, which will take place as a 300-kilometre ride across Manitoba to raise money for the cause. Cyclists can take part in the entire ride or specific legs with the route ending at a family fun event at Assiniboine Park on Aug.1. Fans can learn more, register or sponsor a rider at team81.ca.

When the Jets face the St. Louis Blues at this season’s Parkinson’s Awareness Night game on April 7, three individuals who have been affected by and are improving the lives of those with Parkinson’s Disease will be honoured at a ceremonial puck drop: Kelly Williams, a clinical resource nurse at the Movement Disorder Clinic who founded the first advanced therapy program for Parkinson’s in Manitoba; Jordana Hague, program manager at U-Turn PD – and Tim’s daughter – who develops innovating programming for individuals with Parkinson’s to stay active and connected; and Joe Van Koerverden, a long-time PD advocate and volunteer who has also founded the Walk a Million Steps fundraiser and authored Grab the Spark, documenting his journey with PD.

Tickets to the Winnipeg Jets Parkinson’s Awareness Night game are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets. Fans can support U-TurnPD and the Movement Disorder Clinic ran through Deer Lodge Centre by purchasing a 50/50 ticket at the game, or by texting “Jets” to 20450 beginning at 9:30 a.m. on gameday.