STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Winnipeg clinched home ice advantage for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. With five games remaining, the Jets first round matchup is still undecided. There are five teams remaining in the race to clinch a Wild Card spot in the West (Utah, Vancouver, Calgary, Minnesota, and St. Louis). Currently, the Blues hold the first Wild Card spot with the Wild occupying the second.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Just been playing good hockey. A lot of good players making some good plays. They've been a fun team to watch, and hopefully we can slow them down on Monday.” - Mark Scheifele on facing the Blues.