Three points - Tanev, offence shine in Jets win

The Winnipeg Jets celebrated the trade deadline passing Friday afternoon with a 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Nikolaj Ehlers had a three-point night and Kyle Connor had his third consecutive multi-point night with a goal and an assist. Alex Iafallo, Josh Morrissey, Adam Lowry and Cole Perfetti also scored for the Jets who scored six or more goals for the 12th time this season. Winnipeg is now eight points up on second place Dallas in the Central Division, the Stars do have two games in hand on the Jets. Winnipeg will close out their four-game road trip in Raleigh on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes.

THE (NOT SO) NEW GUY

Brandon Tanev played almost 200 regular season games in a Jets jersey so it’s understandable that he would acclimate himself quickly after being acquired this afternoon and making his debut against the Devils. Tanev played with Morgan Barron and Alex Iafallo on Winnipeg’s fourth line and on the second penalty kill unit. Tanev finished the night with 11:28 of ice time, one block and two hits, he also started the play that led to Winnipeg’s opening goal of the night.

“He was disruptive on the forecheck. Their line got us going with the first goal,” said Adam Lowry.

“Some great job on the (penalty) kills, hits and some good blocks. I think that’s what we can expect from him.”