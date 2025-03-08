Three points - Tanev, offence shine in Jets win

Jets score six goals for the 12th time this season in 6-1 win over Devils

2425-Three_Things_NJ (03.07.25)
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets celebrated the trade deadline passing Friday afternoon with a 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Nikolaj Ehlers had a three-point night and Kyle Connor had his third consecutive multi-point night with a goal and an assist. Alex Iafallo, Josh Morrissey, Adam Lowry and Cole Perfetti also scored for the Jets who scored six or more goals for the 12th time this season. Winnipeg is now eight points up on second place Dallas in the Central Division, the Stars do have two games in hand on the Jets. Winnipeg will close out their four-game road trip in Raleigh on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes.

THE (NOT SO) NEW GUY

Brandon Tanev played almost 200 regular season games in a Jets jersey so it’s understandable that he would acclimate himself quickly after being acquired this afternoon and making his debut against the Devils. Tanev played with Morgan Barron and Alex Iafallo on Winnipeg’s fourth line and on the second penalty kill unit. Tanev finished the night with 11:28 of ice time, one block and two hits, he also started the play that led to Winnipeg’s opening goal of the night.

“He was disruptive on the forecheck. Their line got us going with the first goal,” said Adam Lowry.

“Some great job on the (penalty) kills, hits and some good blocks. I think that’s what we can expect from him.”

WPG@NJD: Iafallo scores goal against Jacob Markstrom

MORE POINTS FOR MO

Josh Morrissey continues to add his name in the Jets/Thrashers record book and when he scored a power play goal at 3:48 of the second period, he fired home his 10th goal of the season, the fourth straight season he has reached double digits. On top of that, it was his 50th point of the campaign and the third consecutive season Morrissey has done that, a franchise record.

WPG@NJD: Morrissey scores PPG against Jacob Markstrom

KC ON PACE FOR 102

Over the last two games the Jets have scored ten goals after going through a stretch where it seemed like no matter what they did, they weren’t going to score. The top line has been driving the offence over the last two nights and Kyle Connor has been front and centre in that department. Connor had an assist on Morrissey’s power play goal in the second and contributed his 33rd goal of the season when Winnipeg scored three goals in a five-minute span to blow the game open. Connor reached the 80-point mark in 64 games, which is second fastest player ever to do so behind Ilya Kovalchuk’s 61 GP in 2005-06.

WPG@NJD: Connor scores goal against Jacob Markstrom

