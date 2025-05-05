2nd Round Stanley Cup Playoff tickets on sale at noon

WINNIPEG, May 5, 2025 – Second Round Stanley Cup Playoff tickets will go on sale this morning at winnipegjets.com/playoffs. Winnipeg Jets will start the series vs. the Dallas Stars Wednesday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Season Ticket Member pre-sale – Monday, May 5 at 11 a.m.

General public on-sale – Monday, May 5 at noon

Jets Season Ticket Members will receive access info prior to the on-sale.

A limited number of home playoff seats have been reserved to accommodate those who want to join as new Season Ticket Members for the 2025-26 season. Fans now have the option of purchasing full and half season Memberships online. Learn more, place a deposit or purchase at winnipegjets.com/deposit to gain access to these Member-reserved seats.

Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties presented by Crown Royal

Second Round Games 1 and 2 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties presented by Crown Royal, and Party in the Plaza events at True North Square will go on sale Monday, May 5 at 2 p.m. through Ticketmaster. Fans can learn more about these events at WPGWhiteoutStreetParty.ca and HargraveStMarket.com.

Whiteout Watch Parties Powered by Scotia Perks

Tickets for Game 3 and 4 Whiteout Watch Parties Powered by Scotia Perks will also go on sale today at 2 p.m. through Ticketmaster. Fans can learn more about Watch Parties at winnipegjets.com/watchparty.