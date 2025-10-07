ROSTER UPDATE: Jets announce opening day roster for 25-26 season

Jets start the season with 14 forwards, seven defencemen, and two goalies.

IMG_7906

WINNIPEG, Oct. 7, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets today announced the following roster moves in advance of setting their opening day roster for the 2025-26 NHL regular season:

• Defenceman Dylan Samberg and forward Cole Perfetti have been placed on Injured Reserve.

• Forwards Adam Lowry and Jonathan Toews have been designated as Injured Non-Roster.

The Jets start the season with 14 forwards, seven defencemen, and two goalies. Twenty of the 23 players on the active roster have previously played for Winnipeg.

LINK: 2025-26 Winnipeg Jets Opening Day Roster

How the Jets were built:

Drafted (8) – Chibrikov, Connor, Gustafsson, Hellebuyck, Lambert, Morrissey, Scheifele, Stanley

Trade (9) – Barron, DeMelo, Iafallo, Miller, Namestnikov, Niederreiter, Pionk, Schenn, Vilardi

Free Agency (6) – Comrie, Fleury, Ford, Koepke, Nyquist, Pearson

