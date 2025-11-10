RELEASE: Winnipeg to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game

Ticket presale begins Thursday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. CT, followed by the general on sale on Friday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.ca or thepwhl.com/tickets

WINNIPEG, Nov. 10, 2025 – The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that Canada Life Centre will host one of the 16 neutral-site games in the expanded 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour™. This exciting tour brings many of the top women’s hockey players in the world to cities across North America, giving fans a chance to experience the competitiveness of the PWHL’s regular season in their own communities.

As part of this special tour, Canada Life Centre will host a matchup between Montreal and Ottawa on Sunday, March 22, with the game beginning at 6 p.m. CT. Tickets will be available starting with a presale including Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose season seat members on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. CT . General on sale is on Friday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.ca

This season’s 16 games will be contested in 11 different locations spanning the United States and Canada. The PWHL will visit seven new cities, including Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, Washington, D.C., and Winnipeg and will return to Denver, Detroit, Edmonton and Québec City. Last season’s tour drew 123,601 fans with record-breaking crowds across nine games sparking new fan engagement and expanding the PWHL’s reach beyond its home markets.

“Season two’s PWHL Takeover Tour™ was the first of its kind, giving fans across North America the chance to experience the excitement of a regular season game in their home venues,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “The passion and support from fans and the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our league have fueled our ambition to grow the Tour for season three.”

True North is proud to host the PWHL at Canada Life Centre and to support the continued growth of women’s hockey at every level.

"This event reflects our commitment to creating opportunities for young women to see themselves represented on the professional stage, and we are proud to play a small role in creating this moment for our community," said Annie Chipman Stockl, Vice President of Marketing with True North Sports + Entertainment. "The game complements our efforts of mentorship and development at the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy and promotion of gender equality through the Manitoba Moose and Winnipeg Jets programming."

"Winnipeg is a sports town through and through. I know our local hockey fans will be thrilled to see a professional women's game in person at Canada Life Centre. It's a great event for the family to cheer on the Montreal Victoire and the Ottawa Charge", said Nellie Kennedy, Minister of Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism.

DoorDash, the official on demand delivery platform partner of the PWHL in Canada, is the title partner of all eight PWHL Takeover Tour™ stops in Canada.

#