RELEASE: Jets Town Takeover returns to celebrate rural fans

Rural communities invited to host Winnipeg Jets watch party, school and hockey programming in March 2026

By True North Sports + Entertainment
Press Release

WINNIPEG, Oct. 15, 2025 – One lucky rural community will host the Jets Town Takeover on March 19, 2026, as it returns with a jam-packed day of programming, prizing and a Winnipeg Jets game watch party to celebrate the Jets’ 15thanniversary season.

The Jets Town Takeover initiative aims to celebrate and connect with the team’s many rural fans by bringing the game closer to home and putting a spotlight on the winning community.

Fans can enter the contest now by submitting a video highlighting why their town is deserving of be selected as a finalist. The deadline for entries is Monday, Nov. 24, after which time three communities will be chosen and put to public vote to determine the winning town. For more information and to enter, visit winnipegjets.com/jetstowntakeover.

The day will engage the community’s schools and youth hockey players with Project 11 mental wellness programming, a pizza lunch, a visit from Mick E. Moose, and a Winnipeg Jets Alumni & Friends on-ice session. To cap off the celebrations, a free, all-ages Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins watch party will be open to the whole community, providing a gameday experience complete with Jet Dogs, prizes, Mick E. Moose and familiar gameday personalities hosting the night.

Previous winners of the Jets Town Takeover are Oakville (2023), Stonewall (2022) and Morris (2019).

Tickets are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

