BLOG: Hellebuyck out four-to-six weeks

Connor Hellebuyck will undergo a minor arthroscopic knee procedure.

GettyImages-2246821014
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Considering how many games he plays and how long he has been playing it is quite remarkable how Connor Hellebuyck has avoided the injury bug.

Five times Hellebuyck has led the league in games played and the Winnipeg Jets have rarely had to know what it’s like to be without the 32-year-old.

Until now.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger broke the news before the Jets had their morning skate that Hellebuyck will be out four-to-six weeks.

“He's been pretty healthy. This has been kind of nagging on him since training camp. It's something he's kind of known about. He was trying to play through it. He'd have good days, bad days. Just something the timing's right, get it done now,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“We have a lot of schedule ahead of us. I was really just thinking, sat down and talked to him, obviously medical staff, everybody, the agent... This was the time to do it."

Clearly the first priority for Hellebuyck is the Jets and their championship aspirations. But the Olympics are just around the corner and a chance to represent the United States at the Winter Games is a big deal as well.

“He is sore after games and couldn’t practice. He didn’t practice for a couple of days. So, there was still that. It has been building a little bit more and it wasn’t going to get any easier for him. I know he would love to just keep playing,” said Arniel.

“So, it wasn’t looking at what was coming down the road, whether it’s the Olympics or the playoffs, it is (about) him getting healthy for that second half and the big run.

Jets captain Adam Lowry summed up the feeling of the team when asked about the news of the day. It is obvious the group has full confidence in Eric Comrie and that they are starting to find the defensive structure that has made them successful the past two seasons.

“To put it plainly, it sucks. You lose the Hart Trophy winner, the Vezina winner, the best goalie in the world for an extended period of time. It’s tough news, but we talked about it though,” said Adam Lowry.

“We have all the confidence in the world in what Comrie can do, what Milly can do. Comms has come in and had a stellar start to the year. He had a great year for us last year. He puts in so much time and effort in the gym, on the ice before and after practice, working with Flatts, talking with Helle, I think that he’s prepared for the increased workload.”

CBJ@WPG: Comrie with a great save against Kent Johnson

Comrie has had his best years in the NHL as a member of the Jets and the reason he left after the 2021-22 season was a chance to be a starter in Buffalo. Now he will get that chance with his good friend being out at least a month. Comrie is 4-1 with 2.61 goals against average and .906 save percentage, in his four wins, the Jets have scored five goals.

“I know everyone here does watch Eric’s starts over the last few years. He’s played incredible. I think last year his record, we didn’t give him a lot of run support in some of those back to backs and tough situations,” said Josh Morrissey.

“But he’s played well enough to have us win all those hockey games. He’s stolen some games and stolen some points for us over that time, with some tough scheduling starts. I have all the confidence in the world in him. Everyone in the room loves Coms. He’s a great goalie. The league probably doesn’t see it a lot. He’s going to get that opportunity here to show his stuff.”

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

BLOG: Inside the Masks

BLOG: Tristan's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year contract extension

BLOG: Offence coming from the defence

THREE THINGS: Scheifele has three assists in win over Columbus

GAMEDAY: Blue Jackets at Jets

BLOG: Josiah's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

THREE THINGS: Vilardi gives Jets shootout win in Calgary

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

BLOG: Focused on execution

THREE THINGS: Jets blow third period lead in loss to Kraken

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken

BLOG: View From the Booth

RELEASE: Jets host Filipino Heritage Night Nov. 18

THREE THINGS: Morrissey has three point night in Jets win

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

RELEASE: Winnipeg to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game