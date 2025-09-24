Prospect Report: Danny Zhilkin

It looked like he was going to be involved in three straight game winners, but Minnesota tied the game late in the third and won in overtime.

Considering how Zhilkin finished off last season with a real big push to close out his American Hockey League campaign, this shouldn’t be a shock to anyone that has watched him on the Moose including Jets head coach Scott Arniel.

He’s had some conversations with people within our organization, not only (Moose head coach) Mark Morrison, but Chevy, Jimmy Roy, different people have talked to him. That’s got him thinking about what it takes to play at this level. I watched that game in Montreal and I saw the highlights of the second game, and he was one of our best players there. Again, he was good tonight,” said Arniel Sunday night.

“He plays a lot of different kinds of roles. I’m not sure if he’s a penalty killer or a power play guy. He’s got some offence to him. He’s done a better job on his face-offs, he’s responsible at his end of the rink. Another guy where we’re seeing growth. That’s what you want with your young guys. You want to see them mature. Sometimes it takes guys a couple of years to find it. Some guys get it quicker than others. It’s nice to see Danny. He really has opened up a lot of eyes for guys.”

Zhilkin wanted to make sure he built off of what he did during the spring for the Moose and took what the coaching staff had asked him to do seriously.