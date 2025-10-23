PROJECTED LINEUP: Kraken at Jets

First, Jets defenceman Haydn Fleury will be facing his younger brother Cale, who is a defenceman with the Kraken. This will be Haydn's 313th NHL game, Cale is taking part of game 81.

“Special night. It’s always special, especially for my family, my parents. Everybody came in last night," said Haydn.

"Mom, Dad, Cale went to my son’s hockey practice (on Wednesday). A full circle moment, everybody going to watch my son. Cool night and it will be a cool one tonight.”

On top of that, Brad Lambert who will be in the lineup for the second consecutive game can at the bench of the Kraken throughout the evening and see his uncle Lane, who is in his first year as head coach for Seattle.

"Yeah, that'll be fun for sure," said Lambert.

"My grandma's in town too, so she gets to see her her son coach against her grandson. So that's pretty special."

Lambert will remain with Vladislav Namestnikov and Alex Iafallo, the 21-year-old is hoping there will be a few less penalties called then there were in Calgary on Monday night. Lambert only played 7:43 in his first game of the season with the Jets.

"Yeah, I felt like I did decent with what, what ice time I got, made a couple nice plays. Obviously it's kind of hard when you're not playing as much," said Lambert.

"You kind of just want to try and keep it simple, make sure you’re getting pucks in deep and getting in on the fore check, and kind of gaining the trust of your coach."