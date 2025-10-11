PROJECTED LINEUP: Kings at Jets

Alex Iaffalo will start with Jonathan Toews and Nikita Chibrikov Saturday against LA.

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – It looks like the Winnipeg Jets will make an adjustment to the middle six forwards for today’s game with the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre.

The lines in warmup this afternoon are the same as we saw at practice yesterday.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel was asked about the switch after practice in Friday afternoon.

“Sometimes that has a little bit to do with how the game is going, I did it last night (Thursday night in third period). Vladdy and Nyquist played together in Calgary the last (preseason) game when JT wasn’t there,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“I’m not sure where I’m going yet with all this. Looking at LA’s lineup, their roster a little bit and where I’m going with matchups, that’s kind of what has a lot to do with it.”

