PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Flyers

Tanner Pearson appears to be getting promoted to the Jets second line with Jonathan Toews and Alex Iafallo.

GettyImages-2240823500
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

It appears that Scott Arniel is making another change to his second line ahead of the Jets game in Philadelphia tonight. At the start of the season, Arniel had Gustav Nyquist and Nikita Chibrikov skating with Jonathan Toews. The next game, Alex Iafallo moved up with Toews and Chibrikov and today, Arniel has Toews centering Iafallo and Tanner Pearson.

"Yeah, amazing player. I played with him a while ago. So, obviously a great game against the Islanders, and just solid player all around," said Alex Iafallo who played with Pearson in Los Angeles.

"Great defensively, blocks huge shots, and he's got the skill and scores so many goals, so excited to play with him."

Chibrikov had moved down to the right side with Morgan Barron and Cole Koepke during the skate in Philly. However, 680 CJOB's Mitchell Clinton said that there could still be more changes to the lineup, with the possibility that Parker Ford could play against the Flyers.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flyers

BLOG: Hitting the ice in Philadelphia

RELEASE: Jets Town Takeover returns to celebrate rural fans

BLOG: PK off to great start

Jets host Child Advocacy Night Oct. 18 in support of Toba Centre

THREE THINGS: Comrie and secondary scoring help Jets win

GAMEDAY: Jets at Islanders

THREE THINGS - Scheifele scores twice, leads Jets past Kings

PROJECTED LINEUP: Kings at Jets

GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

THREE THINGS: Jets comeback falls short

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets begin 25-26 campaign against Stars

GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets

BLOG: View from the Booth

BLOG: Connor happy to get extension done before season

RELEASE: Jets sign Connor to an eight-year contract extension

BLOG - Toews status for opening night still unclear

ROSTER UPDATE: Jets announce opening day roster for 25-26 season