PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Flyers

It appears that Scott Arniel is making another change to his second line ahead of the Jets game in Philadelphia tonight. At the start of the season, Arniel had Gustav Nyquist and Nikita Chibrikov skating with Jonathan Toews. The next game, Alex Iafallo moved up with Toews and Chibrikov and today, Arniel has Toews centering Iafallo and Tanner Pearson.

"Yeah, amazing player. I played with him a while ago. So, obviously a great game against the Islanders, and just solid player all around," said Alex Iafallo who played with Pearson in Los Angeles.

"Great defensively, blocks huge shots, and he's got the skill and scores so many goals, so excited to play with him."

Chibrikov had moved down to the right side with Morgan Barron and Cole Koepke during the skate in Philly. However, 680 CJOB's Mitchell Clinton said that there could still be more changes to the lineup, with the possibility that Parker Ford could play against the Flyers.