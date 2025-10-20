PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Flames

GettyImages-2189371806

Brad Lambert will be making his season debut as the Jets are in Calgary to face the Flames on Monday night.

If the lines remain the same as morning skate, Lambert will be on the Jets third line with Vladislav Namestnikov and Alex Iafallo. Lambert has played six games in the NHL with the Jets and has two assists. He says nerves shouldn't be that much of a factor for him tonight.

"Yeah, there's definitely not as many nerves. Obviously, still your first game of the season, so it's still a little nervous, but, you know, not quite as much as I was my first game." said Lambert.

"So yeah, that helps. Helps for sure. Just a little calmer, you kind of know what to expect, and now just go out there and play, have fun."

