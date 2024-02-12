Practice report - Improved defence

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets got back to the ice after an off day on Super Bowl Sunday.

The players were feeling pretty good about their effort on Saturday in the 2-1 win over Pittsburgh that left them one point behind Colorado for second in the Central, with three games in hand. Most importantly, the Jets looked more like themselves for at least two periods.

“I thought it was a really good effort. You know, obviously Helly had to make some really big saves on our breakdowns. Second period, mostly, we were turning the puck over there and getting a little loose with our structure a little bit,” said Dylan DeMelo after practice.

“But in that third period, I think they maybe had two three scoring chances that were pretty good outside of that we did a really good job of limiting their opportunities. So, I think that was a step in the right direction things we can continue to work on and get better.”