Practice Report - April 18

WINNIPEG – With the Stanley Cup Playoffs set to begin on Saturday for the Winnipeg Jets, the team has been laser focused on their opponent, the St. Louis Blues.

The Jets just faced the Blues back on April 7, an impressive 3-1 win over St. Louis where they halted their division rivals 12-game win streak, holding the visitors to just 15 shots.

“It was great to run into them since they've been on a tear since the 4 Nations was completed,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“Lots of familiarity. Their team, a few pieces have changed over the years but at the end of the day they're a Central opponent that we've seen a lot of, and we know how they go about their business.”

Speaking of 4 Nations, it was Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington who had the spotlight on him throughout the event as Canada’s starting goaltender. Binnington answered his critics with a stellar performance in the championship leading Canada past Connor Hellebuyck and the United States in overtime.

“Binnington has been in this league, he’s won a Stanley Cup. The 4 Nations, his spectacular play there. At the end of the day, they’ve been on a run, and he’s been a big part of it. He’s experienced at this time of the year,” said Arniel.

“On the other side with Helle, that 4 Nations was a great opportunity for him to go head-to-head, not only against Binnington but against the other goalies from the other nations and be in pressure situations much like playoff games. Those are all the kind of the learning things for him.”

Hellebuyck followed a Vezina Trophy winning season with an even better one leading all goaltenders in wins (47), goals against average (2.00) and shutouts (8). He is more than worthy of becoming the first goaltender since Carey Price in 2015 to win the Hart Trophy. For whatever reason, Hellebuyck was ranked third in a recent NHLPA poll as the top goaltender.

“For the game I know where I’m at. I play the game for myself. If I like my game, I like my game. I like our team,” said Hellebuyck.

“We’ve got a lot to look ahead for here. It’s just making sure my game is right, and our details are right.”