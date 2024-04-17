Practice Report - Almost there

WINNIPEG – Clinch a playoff berth. Check.

Clinch home ice advantage for opening round series with Colorado. Check.

Go into the playoffs healthy…hold on a second.

The Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 last night at Canada Life Centre but lost Morgan Barron in the first period. Head coach Rick Bowness announced that Barron has a lower body injury and is day-to-day. Bowness added that Barron’s status for Game 1 is unknown as the forward is still being evaluated.

Now the debate will go on amongst the fans as to who should or shouldn’t play in tomorrow’s game against the Canucks.

“So, we’re talking to some of our guys. Some guys want to play the 82 game so we’re going to give them that opportunity. Some guys want to take the night off, we’re going give them that opportunity,” said Bowness.

“We’re still going through all of that right now. If there’s certain guys that want to play 82 games and they want to play, they’re gonna, that means they’re into the game, right, so we’ll let them play.”

Dylan DeMelo is one of eight Jets (Sean Monahan, who could play in his 83rd game tomorrow, Adam Lowry, Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo and Neal Pionk) who have played in every game this season.

“To play 82, that’s something to take a lot of pride in. I think as players, maybe more so than any professional sport, playing a full season means a lot for us,” said DeMelo.

“We know the grind; we know what it takes to take care of your body and to be a true professional.”

Winnipeg with a win Thursday would end up with the second most points in the Western Conference. Vancouver can still clinch top spot in the West but will need help from St. Louis who has to beat Dallas in regulation to give the Canucks a chance.

Bowness hinted that David Gustafsson, Cole Perfetti, Rasmus Kupari, Nate Schmidt and Colin Miller will play as the coaching staff wants them ready to go for the postseason.

“Yeah, no. It's a huge deal for us,” said Gustafsson.

“It's the last game of the regular season to really show something in and if you have a good game, you might have a chance to be a player in the playoffs. It means a huge deal for us.”

Laurent Brossoit will get the start in goal tomorrow against the Canucks. The Jets have given up the fewest goals this season and that means Connor Hellebuyck is in the driver’s seat for the William M. Jennings Trophy. Brossoit will not qualify because he has to have appeared in 25 games, Thursday’s game will get him to 23.

“That's a rule I honestly don't understand. I don't understand why the backup has to play a certain amount. I really don't understand that one,” said Bowness.

“I know it's a league rule and we all live by it. Do I understand it? Absolutely not. So, what happens if he plays 24 games. He doesn't qualify for it? Anyways, whatever. He's played great hockey, and that's the bottom line.”