Playing hockey in Hollywood with Rasmus Kupari

2324_GroundControl-Kupari
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

This week on Ground Control, the Power Play is so back. Jamie Thomas and Tyler Esquivel go in-depth on why special teams are clicking right now, plus rave about Laurent Brossoit's impact between the pipes.

Our feature guest this week is Rasmus Kupari! In the midst of his first season in Winnipeg, he sat down to chat with JT about the similarities between his hometown and Winnipeg, getting acclimated with the team, and more!

JT wraps up the show with Norva Riddell, Senior Vice President, Sales & Chief Revenue Officer at True North to chat about the ongoing 2024-25 season ticket campaign, excitement for playoff tickets, and much more.

