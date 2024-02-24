Passion and pride come together for WASAC puck dropper and WJHA student athlete Serene Goodwill 

A passion for hockey and pride in their Indigenous heritage have always been part of Serene Goodwill’s family roots. Now 16, her pride and passion are coming together as she represents her family and her First Nations and Cree heritage as a puck dropper at the Winnipeg Jets WASAC Night this Sunday, Feb. 25.

“This is incredibly meaningful to me and I'm really heartened to see the Winnipeg Jets embracing more diversity in their audience. It's also deeply significant for our Elders, who have endured so much, to finally receive the acknowledgment they've long deserved,” said Goodwill.

The sixth annual Winnipeg Jets WASAC Night builds on a 25-plus-year relationship of True North and WASAC working together to engage with and support Indigenous youth – like Goodwill, who has also been a participant in the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy (WJHA).

An evolution of the L’il Moose program, which is how True North’s partnership with WASAC began, the True North Youth Foundation’s WJHA uses hockey to engage youth in their school and community, and for Goodwill, it was also a way to carry on part of her family legacy.

“I started playing hockey when I was 7 years old,” said Goodwill. “My family has some amazing hockey players, and it inspired me to follow in their footsteps.”

Her passion and pride will be visually evident in the traditional ribbon skirt she is having made especially for the event which will showcase the colours of the Jets’ Indigenized logo.

“I am excited to wear my skirt because my grandmother, Irene Oakes, taught me to wear my ribbon skirt for work or special events. It symbolizes respect for myself as a woman and honours the dignity of my work.”