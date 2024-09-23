Niederreiter hoping to build off last season

Niederreiter: "Its being consistent each and every single night."

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – From the top of Europe this summer to the Manitoba capital for the start of the training camp, you could say Jets forward Nino Niederreiter is coming off a real high as the 2024-25 season is closing in.

Last month, Niederreiter, New Jersey Devils defenceman Jonas SIegentahler and forward Nico Hischier took part of the world’s highest hockey game in Switzerland. The game was played at Jungfraujoch, which is the highest accessible point in Europe at 3,454 meters high. The players were taken up via helicopters to take part of a 3-on-3 game that included some top European players and some players from SC Bern.

“That was a, it was an unbelievable experience. I mean, they call it Top of Europe, which was amazing,” said Niederreiter.

“The way they set up everything up. It was remarkable, and it was hard to breathe I gotta say.”

Niederreiter wants that high to return as he begins his second full season with the Jets, who ended up fourth overall in 2023-24 only to see their season end in five games in the first round. New Jets head coach Scott Arniel said that he wants to see his group get to that next level that is required to have playoff success.

“First off, its being consistent each and every single night. I think that's something which we have to do as a team. We have to make sure we compete and never get out competed by the opposing team,” said Niederreiter.

“Win your battles and I think it has a lot to do with work ethic. We have a deep team, and we proved last year how good we are defensively, we let it slip towards the end, and that's something we know we got to be better.”

The Swiss forward just turned 32 years old and with Nate Schmidt (33) and Brenden Dillon (33) moving elsewhere, Niederreiter becomes the oldest player on the roster. He is 13 games away from 900 and 57 points short of 500 in his career. Naturally, Niederreiter believes his role is always evolving.

“I guess I’m the oldest guy on the team, which seems a little strange and weird,” said Niederreiter.

“What I’ve got to know over the years, helping out the younger guys, if I see a guy going through a slump, kind of pick him up and be the positive input in the locker room. I think that’s something I feel I should do this year.”

One of the Jets most consistent lines last year was Niederreiter alongside Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton. The trio combined for 105 points and were +45 going up against the other team’s best night in and night out. Niederreiter, Lowry and Appleton also managed to stay healthy missing all of six games.

“We’ve got to definitely be leaders in the team. We have to play the system to a “T” and make sure we bring it each and every night,” said Niederreiter.

“We’ve got to be the energy line, make sure we play simple. We’ve got to try and get the momentum on our side when we have to. Those are the things we have to do to be successful.”

Nino Niederreiter with a Hat Trick vs. Arizona Coyotes

Arniel said early in training camp that he has put a lot of the veterans together on the lines so that they can get their touches in. To no one’s surprise, the Jets checking line was back together and should be together in a game soon with four games remaining in the preseason. There is a lot to build off their first full season together.

“We did a lot of great things last year. We played very well without the puck and with the puck,” said Niederreiter.

“That’s something, for us as a line, we have to make sure we work just as hard without the puck as with the puck. Hopefully, the other lines follow.”

