Namestnikov thrilled to sign extension

ST. LOUIS – Vladislav Namestnikov was untying his skates after the morning skate like he’s done 760 times in his National Hockey League career, but he was hiding some news that quickly made its way around the Winnipeg Jets dressing room.

The forward had signed a two-year extension (with a $3 million average annual value) with the Jets, a deal that was announced just before the Jets took to the ice at Enterprise Center.

Amidst all the playful jabs from his teammates about buying a team dinner, Namestnikov could only grin when talking about putting pen to paper with the organization he’s been with since March of 2023.

“It feels good. I love Winnipeg. Ever since I got here I’ve loved every second of it,” said Namestnikov. “I wanted to get something done and it was fairly quick, so I’m happy we could get something done.”

The 32-year-old has 10 goals and 29 points this season, giving him 327 total points in his NHL career that has seen him play in Tampa Bay, New York, Ottawa, Colorado, Detroit, Dallas, and Winnipeg.

When he came to the Jets, it was to help give the roster a versatile forward as the group pushed toward the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Along the way, Namestnikov has found a home.

“The guys, the way they treat you here in Winnipeg, everyone is so nice to you,” he said. “It just feels like a family. It’s a very special group that can do some very special things.”

Jets head coach Scott Arniel spent time with Namestnikov with the New York Rangers in 2018 and has seen the 6’0, 181-pound forward evolve as a player since then.

“I’m real happy for Vladdy,” said Arniel. “He’s just a real pro that comes to play every night. He’s a guy that has a lot of experience. He’s filled some big holes for us in the last couple years.”

Even during his time with the Jets, Namestnikov has played a number of roles. Currently, he’s the second line centre between Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers and has a role on the second power play unit. In 150 games with the Jets, he’s played on every forward line at some point and on both special teams.

“He’s played a lot of different roles. He’s gone from a top line guy to a bottom six guy, he’s been a penalty killer, he’s been on the checking side of it,” Arniel said. “He’s got a real good 200-foot game. You can rely on him in a lot of situations. He’s brave, he’s going to get in front of and block shots. He’s got a little bite to him. He can ruffle the feathers of the opposition.”

Since Namestnikov arrived in Winnipeg on March 3, 2023, his 76 points are tied with Nino Niederreiter for the seventh most on the team.

Talk to any player in the Jets room, and each one will tell you about Namestnikov’s consistency on both sides of the puck. Colin Miller, who is often looking for Namestnikov as an outlet in the defensive zone for breakouts, says Namestnikov’s contributions are numerous.

“He’s just steady. Obviously our team is very focused on defence first, and Vlad does a great job of that,” said Miller. “He can play the power play and do all those things as well. But his attention to detail down low and helping us out as defenders has always been a solid part of this game.”

Shortly after he spoke about his deal, Namestnikov got back to preparing for the game against the St. Louis Blues. A victory over a division rival would be a perfect way to end a special day for Namestnikov.

“We had a good break, everyone is fresh, so back to the grind,” said Namestnikov. “We have 26 games left. We have to take it one game at a time and do our thing.”

And when Arniel looks down the bench and sees number seven, he knows exactly what he’s going to get. It’s a comforting feeling to have that type of player locked up for another couple seasons.

“He’s been consistent this year with his game. Anytime you look down the bench as a coach that’s what you’re hoping - you know what you’re going to get every shift,” said Arniel. “That’s Vladdy. Vladdy, you know what’s coming each and every night.”