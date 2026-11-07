Plenty of potential in Command

The young Swedish forward has the tools to become a valuable middle-six player with the Jets

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

When the Winnipeg Jets selected Swedish forward Viggo Björck eighth overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, they weren't the only organization keeping a close eye on the young talent coming out of Sweden.

Alexander Command was another player high on Winnipeg's list.

The New Jersey Devils ultimately selected Command 12th overall, but the Jets would eventually get their opportunity to bring him into the organization, acquiring the forward as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey.

NHL Draft analyst Chris Peters believes the Jets have added a player with an intriguing combination of offensive ability, physicality and competitiveness.

When Peters watches Command, it's not necessarily one particular skill that stands out.

"Probably just his compete, like the ability to get in on pucks and the battle," Peters said.

"When you have that trait as a standout trait, some people might think, 'Well, okay, that's great, but how's the offence?' And I think that's the thing. He has the offence too. He's got a great shot."

Peters sees a player who brings considerably more than just a willingness to compete.

"To me, I think the real benefit is the fact that he has a good all-around game," Peters said.

"He's really good in puck pursuit, physical. He's got a lot of habits in his game that I think are really translatable."

For Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, the attraction to Command went beyond his hockey skills. Winnipeg had an opportunity to get to know the young forward through the draft evaluation process, and what the organization discovered about his personality and self-awareness reinforced what they liked about his game.

"You fall in love with what you see on the ice. Hopefully it matches the personality. One thing that really matched when you go to a combine and ask players questions, you want to see if they know themselves, you want to see if they know what you think their identity is. That it matches to what they think,” said Cheveldayoff on the day the Jets traded Hellebuyck.

“And what you think their strengths are, what you think their weaknesses are and see if it matches. And he was bang on. He even talked about games where there was a stretch of time where he said this game, this game, this game, I didn’t play like I do. And he said I basically kicked myself in the butt and this has to stop, I have to get back to playing how I can. When you have that type of self-awareness as a 17, 18 year. You hope that can continue as he goes pro.”

Command is expected to be a part of Sweden's under-20 team as it looks to defend its gold medal at the World Juniors, an opportunity Peters believes would provide another valuable step in the young forward's development.

There was also considerable interest from college programs in Command last season, and Peters acknowledged that the NCAA route might have offered a different developmental path, particularly when it came to adjusting to North American hockey.

However, he doesn't fault Command for remaining in Sweden after receiving a professional contract.

"The SHL is tried and true in terms of developing talent, so I wouldn't begrudge him that at all," Peters said.

"But he might have maybe benefited a little bit more had he chosen the college route and then played against older players but also had to develop his game in North America a little bit more."

When it comes to projecting Command's eventual offensive ceiling, Peters sees a player who could become a valuable contributor in the middle of an NHL lineup.

"I have a lot of confidence that he's a strong middle-six candidate. I don't think he's a top-line player," Peters said.

"I do think he's going to be more secondary scoring, probably your matchup centre. A guy that's going to give you some pop in the middle of your lineup, which, yeah, you definitely need."

The challenge will be finding the right balance between the physical elements of his game and the offensive touch that Peters believes he possesses.

Command has already demonstrated an ability to score some impressive goals, and Peters likes the way he gets to the interior of the ice.

The next step is learning how to use his physical attributes to create more offence rather than relying exclusively on skill.

"He's just one of those guys, you figure that he'll find a way one way or another," Peters said.

"Whatever role he's going to be in, he's going to be able to play that role pretty well just because of that versatility."

An important piece of Winnipeg's future

For the Jets, Command represents an important addition to a prospect pool that Peters believes is becoming healthier.

Anytime a young player is included in a significant trade, there is an expectation that he will eventually become an important part of the return. Peters believes Command has the potential to meet those expectations.

"I think certainly he's a pretty critical piece," Peters said.

"Anytime you're part of a trade of that magnitude, you really don't have a choice. You have to be a big piece."

Peters viewed the addition of a younger player with considerable developmental runway as an important component of Winnipeg's return.

He also sees a stylistic fit with the organization, pointing to Command's work ethic, competitiveness and ability to make life difficult for opponents.

Viggo Björck remains the crown jewel of the Jets' prospect system in Peters' eyes, but he believes Command belongs near the top of the organization's young talent.

With the Manitoba Moose also having a strong season and several young players continuing to develop, Peters believes the overall outlook for Winnipeg's prospect pool is improving.

And having a player like Command in the mix only makes it healthier.

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