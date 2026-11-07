Plenty of potential in Command

When the Winnipeg Jets selected Swedish forward Viggo Björck eighth overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, they weren't the only organization keeping a close eye on the young talent coming out of Sweden.

Alexander Command was another player high on Winnipeg's list.

The New Jersey Devils ultimately selected Command 12th overall, but the Jets would eventually get their opportunity to bring him into the organization, acquiring the forward as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey.

NHL Draft analyst Chris Peters believes the Jets have added a player with an intriguing combination of offensive ability, physicality and competitiveness.

When Peters watches Command, it's not necessarily one particular skill that stands out.

"Probably just his compete, like the ability to get in on pucks and the battle," Peters said.

"When you have that trait as a standout trait, some people might think, 'Well, okay, that's great, but how's the offence?' And I think that's the thing. He has the offence too. He's got a great shot."

Peters sees a player who brings considerably more than just a willingness to compete.

"To me, I think the real benefit is the fact that he has a good all-around game," Peters said.

"He's really good in puck pursuit, physical. He's got a lot of habits in his game that I think are really translatable."