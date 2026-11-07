Plenty of potential in Command

There was also considerable interest from college programs in Command last season, and Peters acknowledged that the NCAA route might have offered a different developmental path, particularly when it came to adjusting to North American hockey.
However, he doesn't fault Command for remaining in Sweden after receiving a professional contract.
"The SHL is tried and true in terms of developing talent, so I wouldn't begrudge him that at all," Peters said.
"But he might have maybe benefited a little bit more had he chosen the college route and then played against older players but also had to develop his game in North America a little bit more."
When it comes to projecting Command's eventual offensive ceiling, Peters sees a player who could become a valuable contributor in the middle of an NHL lineup.
"I have a lot of confidence that he's a strong middle-six candidate. I don't think he's a top-line player," Peters said.
"I do think he's going to be more secondary scoring, probably your matchup centre. A guy that's going to give you some pop in the middle of your lineup, which, yeah, you definitely need."
The challenge will be finding the right balance between the physical elements of his game and the offensive touch that Peters believes he possesses.
Command has already demonstrated an ability to score some impressive goals, and Peters likes the way he gets to the interior of the ice.
The next step is learning how to use his physical attributes to create more offence rather than relying exclusively on skill.
"He's just one of those guys, you figure that he'll find a way one way or another," Peters said.
"Whatever role he's going to be in, he's going to be able to play that role pretty well just because of that versatility."
An important piece of Winnipeg's future
For the Jets, Command represents an important addition to a prospect pool that Peters believes is becoming healthier.
Anytime a young player is included in a significant trade, there is an expectation that he will eventually become an important part of the return. Peters believes Command has the potential to meet those expectations.
"I think certainly he's a pretty critical piece," Peters said.
"Anytime you're part of a trade of that magnitude, you really don't have a choice. You have to be a big piece."
Peters viewed the addition of a younger player with considerable developmental runway as an important component of Winnipeg's return.
He also sees a stylistic fit with the organization, pointing to Command's work ethic, competitiveness and ability to make life difficult for opponents.
Viggo Björck remains the crown jewel of the Jets' prospect system in Peters' eyes, but he believes Command belongs near the top of the organization's young talent.
With the Manitoba Moose also having a strong season and several young players continuing to develop, Peters believes the overall outlook for Winnipeg's prospect pool is improving.
And having a player like Command in the mix only makes it healthier.