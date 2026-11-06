Lowry’s unusual route to a milestone assist

WINNIPEG - Jets fans were still buzzing about the Montreal Miracle on Tuesday night, when Winnipeg erased a four-goal deficit in the final minutes of the third period before stunning the Canadiens 5-4 in overtime at the Bell Centre.

Adam Lowry played a pivotal role in completing the comeback, setting up Dylan Samberg for the overtime winner with just 1:30 remaining. But what fans watching at home didn't know was just how much the Jets captain had to go through to get himself back onto the ice for that moment.

With Winnipeg still trailing 4-0, Lowry dropped the gloves with Florian Xhekaj with 4:58 left in regulation. Naturally, he figured his night was over.

As it turned out, the captain wasn't quite finished. And the story of what happened next is a pretty good one.