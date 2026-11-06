Lowry’s unusual route to a milestone assist

The Jets captain shared an interesting story from Winnipeg's incredible comeback on Tuesday night

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - Jets fans were still buzzing about the Montreal Miracle on Tuesday night, when Winnipeg erased a four-goal deficit in the final minutes of the third period before stunning the Canadiens 5-4 in overtime at the Bell Centre.

Adam Lowry played a pivotal role in completing the comeback, setting up Dylan Samberg for the overtime winner with just 1:30 remaining. But what fans watching at home didn't know was just how much the Jets captain had to go through to get himself back onto the ice for that moment.

With Winnipeg still trailing 4-0, Lowry dropped the gloves with Florian Xhekaj with 4:58 left in regulation. Naturally, he figured his night was over.

As it turned out, the captain wasn't quite finished. And the story of what happened next is a pretty good one.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel was asked about the sequence after the game, and his answer added another layer to an already entertaining story.

“I threw an f-bomb down the other end to my trainer who has a headset and goes into that room to get his you know what back out here, ASAP,” said Arniel.

“As soon as we got that, as soon as we went to overtime, I was yelling at our trainers to get him. I didn't know that he was undressed but just get himself ready.”

Somehow, Lowry managed to get himself back into the game in time to set up the overtime winner. And there was one more milestone attached to the play: the assist was the 300th of his NHL career.

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