Morrissey ready for intense battle Thursday

That 5-3 win over Finland at TD Garden put Canada in a place where everyone expected them to be, in a winner-takes-all game against the Americans.

“It's what we've been working for, to have an opportunity to be in this game. And it was obviously exciting game for us yesterday,” said Morrissey.

“We needed to win that game to have this opportunity. So, we're all stoked, and just can't wait to get to Thursday.”

One of the big challenges for Morrissey and Canada will be solving the goalie at the other end of the ice, Jets teammate Connor Hellebuyck, the favourite to win another Vezina Trophy and possibly his first Hart Trophy. Hellebuyck has carried his stellar play into this tournament, and he constantly frustrated Canada in the 3-1 U.S. win on Saturday making 25 saves.

“Playing in front of him my entire career basically has been, obviously outstanding. He makes us look good in Winnipeg and makes our team, he's a massive part of our team. So, you know, I think that's something we focus on a lot, obviously, with whether it's Helle or any goalie you're playing in front of, is trying to clear rebounds and allow the goalie to see the puck,” said Morrissey.

“If these top goalies can see the puck, it's pretty hard to score on. So, again, kind of to my prior answer, I think that's what you try to do offensively against great goalies, is get to the front of the net and make that job to see the puck more difficult.”

With all the emotions that came out in the opening nine seconds of their last meeting, it could be hard to match what we saw at the Bell Centre, even with a championship on the line and Canada looking for revenge. But it is clear that we are in for another physical battle on Thursday.

“Most exciting game I've ever been a part of, this past Saturday. So, I think both teams, the way they play, play fast, play physical,” said Morrissey.

“It's going to be intense, obviously, discipline is key, in big games like that. So, I assume, again, it's going to be physical. It's gonna be intense. Both teams will want to set the tone early.”

In short tournaments like this, teams have to come together quickly in order to win. Canada has had a roller coaster ride from the exciting opening night overtime win over Sweden, the gruelling, physical battle that they lost to the U.S. and taking a must-win game against Finland.

“I mean, I think each game, obviously, in a short tournament, guys are building chemistry, and we've been, I think, getting better each game, trying to implement the systems that the coaches have for us, and just continue to build the game that we want to play,” said Morrissey.

“So again, we're going to have to go to another level on Thursday night. But we've definitely been building as this tournament's gone on.”

ICE CHIPS

The Americans will be without Charlie McAvoy who is out with an upper body injury, Jake Sanderson replaced him in the loss to Sweden and will do so on Thursday. The United States will have Quinn Hughes around as well, but the Canucks defenceman cannot play unless there is another injury on the American blueline. USA head coach Mike Sullivan believes that Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk and Auston Matthews should be able to take part of Thursday’s final. Both teams treated Tuesday as an off-day from the ice.