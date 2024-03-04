Morrissey named Third Star of the Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, March 4, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that defenceman Josh Morrissey has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the week ending Mar. 3.

Morrissey, 28, tallied seven points (1G, 6A) in four games last week in helping the Jets to a 3-1-0 record. He started the week with a pair of assists on Tuesday in a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. After being held off the scoresheet in a 4-1 loss in Dallas to the Stars on Thursday, Morrissey registered three assists in a 5-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday and a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. In all, Morrissey scored or assisted seven of the 15 goals the Jets scored during the week.

For the season, Morrissey is seventh among NHL defencemen this season with 51 points (8G, 43A) in 60 games. His 43 assists sit tied for sixth in the league among rearguards. He has reached the 40-assist mark and 50-point mark for the second consecutive season, becoming the second defenceman in franchise history to have 40 assists in consecutive seasons and third defenceman in franchise history to have 50 points in consecutive seasons.

This is the second time in his career Morrissey has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. He was selected as the Second Star for the week ending Nov. 27/22 last season. He is the third member of the Jets to be selected as an NHL Star of the Week this season, joining Kyle Connor (2nd – Nov. 13) and Connor Hellebuyck (3rd – Jan. 7).

-#####-