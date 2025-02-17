Morrissey, Canada off to 4 Nations final

BOSTON, MA – Canada jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second period and held on for a 5-3 win over Finland to put themselves in Thursday’s final at the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden. Nathan MacKinnon (2G), Connor McDavid (1G, 1A), Sidney Crosby (1G, 1A) and Sam Reinhart (3A) all had multi-point nights for Canada. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for Canada in his third straight start at this tournament. Mikael Granlund had two goals for Finland who scored three times in the third period to cut Canada’s lead to one before Crosby scored an empty net goal to ice the game.
MCDAVID, MACKINNON AND CROSBY
Finland had plenty of confidence heading into this afternoon’s contest after hanging in with the Americans for 40 minutes and then beating their rival Sweden in overtime. The Finns got off to a good start today, but Roope Hintz gave the puck away to Connor McDavid at the Finnish blueline and McDavid ripped a wrist shot past a screened Kevin Lankinen to give Canada a 1-0 lead. Nathan MacKinnon made it 2-0 just 46 seconds later, as Sam Reinhart chipped the puck past Esa Lindell and MacKinnon swooped in and beat Lankinen low stick side.