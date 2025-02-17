Morrissey, Canada off to 4 Nations final

Canada led 3-0 heading into the second period and MacKinnon added his second goal of the afternoon and third of the tournament and that it turned out to be the game winner. The big three combined for six points and helped Canada get another shot at the Americans on Thursday.

“To see what he (McDavid) did on the first goal of game. He just kind of circled out and got it and (Mark) Stone gave a great screen,” said Canada coach Jon Cooper.

“Meeting with those guys last night, to win hockey games, you have to be so selfless. But it's weird how you have to tell the players, at times to be selfish and being selfish you have to shoot it, and MacKinnon did it twice.”

MAKAR RETURNS

Cale Makar missed the biggest game of the year on Saturday and called it one of the toughest decisions of his career not playing against the United States. The 2022 Norris Trophy winner returned to the lineup and led all Canadian blueliners in ice time (23:57), shots of goal (4) and tied with Josh Morrissey for the most blocked shots (4).

THE REMATCH

Canada’s win sets up the final that many predicted and anyone outside of the Sweden and Finland was hoping for. The Canadians will get another chance to beat the United States after losing to them on Saturday 3-1 but this time it will be for the championship. In the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, the U.S. beat Canada in the round robin only to lose the gold medal to them thanks to the golden goal by Sidney Crosby.

“The last thing we wanted to do was go home today or tomorrow, whatever. Whoever we’re playing in the finals, obviously, it’s going to be the Americans,” said MacKinnon.

“We’d love to play them again, we feel we could beat those guys. We plan on playing a little bit better.”