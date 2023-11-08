Meet Avery, our first HFC ambassador

In the fall of 2022, coming off a great summer spent with family and friends, ten-year-old Avery was eager to start Grade 5. Just a month later, she began to feel unwell and had recurring symptoms that her parents were concerned about - bruising on her body, little appetite and she experienced periods of extremely low energy. After visiting her doctor, it was recommended that she go to the hospital.

“When we were at the hospital, I just had a feeling that something was very wrong,” said Avery’s dad Neil. Avery underwent blood tests and that very night was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). The news was overwhelming for the entire family. She was admitted to the hospital immediately, undergoing blood and platelet transfusions that evening. The next day she began the first of many rounds chemotherapy. “It all happened so fast. All of a sudden, we were a family with cancer,” said her mom Melissa.

Over the next several months, Avery had many setbacks with long stays in the hospital, allergic reactions to medications and other illnesses that developed as a result of her chemotherapy and weakened immune system. Her treatment was really hard but she tried to maintain a mindset of healing and fighting. She also had the strength of her parents and older brother to help her get through the toughest of days. From the very beginning of Avery’s cancer diagnosis her family adopted a positive approach. They knew that ALL was often a treatable and beatable form of cancer and they were focused on supporting Avery physically and emotionally as she fought for her life.