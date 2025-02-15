Manitoban Travis Sanheim makes 4 Nations debut

Sanheim: "It's going to be a really cool experience."

GettyImages-2198406544
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

MONTREAL QC – As we all wait for puck drop at the Bell Centre between Canada and the USA at 7 CT, it seems a couple of Canadian players had an easier time sleeping than you would think.

“Quite a bit.” said Sam Reinhart.

“Good, I think it started to hit me today, a little bit, super excited.” said Winnipeg product Seth Jarvis.

For Elkhorn, Manitoba’s Travis Sanheim, the nerves might be there a little more than the rest of his teammates as he will make his 4 Nations Face-Off debut on the Canadian blueline with Shea Theodore’s injury. Sanheim was in the press box for Canada’s opener against Sweden and now he’s in the lineup for the most anticipated matchup of this tournament.

“You don't know if there's going to be injuries before or what's going to happen. So, just the excitement of being able to represent your country and any role given to you,” said Sanheim.

“You make that sacrifice. And so, for me, I was just more excited about being able to represent my country more than anything.”

The 28-year-old defenceman can hardly wait to see what the atmosphere will be like tonight.

"I dressed for warm ups (on Wednesday) and it felt like the building was full when we came out," smiled Sanheim.

"I expect much of the same, if not better, tonight. It's going to be a real cool experience, something that we're all looking forward to."

When Canada stepped on the ice this morning in Brossard, all eyes were on Cale Makar, who missed yesterday’s skate with an illness. Makar participated in the whole practice and looks to be ready to go for this evening’s game, but he will be a game time decision. Should he not be able to play, Thomas Harley will replace him.

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey remains with Colton Parayko and will quarterback the second power play unit with Mark Stone, Brayden Point, Mitch Marner and Jarvis. This all could change if Makar can’t play tonight against the Americans.

Another change to the Canadian lineup is Sam Bennett coming in for Travis Konecny, Bennett will centre Jarvis and Brad Marchand to start. The Winnipeg product said it will be a lot more fun to play with Bennett and Marchand than it is playing against them as he says the two quite a bit playing in the Eastern Conference.

“Those are two guys that play real hard-nosed game and they like getting into people’s faces and they have got in my face a few times,” laughed Jarvis.

“I’ve had a couple of run-ins with them, so it’s just real nice being on their team for once.”

Jordan Binnington will get his second start for Canada and anyone who watched the win over Sweden on Wednesday should be surprised that Jon Cooper didn’t make a change in goal.

Connor Hellebuyck will face Canada tonight after making 20 saves in the 6-1 USA win over Finland in their tournament opener on Thursday.

Kyle Connor will start the night playing on the right side with Vincent Trocheck in the middle and Brock Nelson on the left. Nelson played with Jets winger at the 2016 World Hockey Championship and is looking forward to reuniting with Connor tonight. The Jets beat the Islanders 4-3 in the final game for Winnipeg at Canada Life Centre before the 4 Nations break.

“For him to be on our line, buzzing up and down, he creates a lot of space for himself and for other guys,” said Nelson.

“So got to see him firsthand last week in Winnipeg, and he's just a dynamic player. So, it’ll be fun to play with him.”

Connor will also be on the Americans second power play unit with Adam Fox, Jack Hughes, Brady Tkachuk and Matt Boldy. Boldy and the Wild have seen the Jets three times this season and there is an appreciation there.

“Yeah, we've seen their power play, do some special things the whole season, but you see it up close when we play him throughout the year.,” said Boldy.

“So, you definitely want the puck in his hands and him to be able to kind of see the ice and make plays.”

News Feed

"It's going to be unreal."

Three things - Tkachuks, Hellebuyck lead U.S. over Finns

Hellebuyck and Connor's turn at 4 Nations

Three things - Crosby puts on a show in Montreal

Morrissey and Canada open 4 Nations vs. Sweden

The Year of 25: It's all coming together right now for Parker Ford

Jets players ready for best-on-best tournament

Three things - Vilardi scores twice, Jets win streak at 8

GAMEDAY: Islanders at Jets

Jets launch Deposit Campaign

Meet Dylan DeMelo, the Hockey Dad

Three things - Comrie records first shutout of season

GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

Three things - Morrissey scores twice including OT winner

GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals

Three things - Jets win streak reaches five games

GAMEDAY: Jets at Bruins

Three things - Top line dominant in Montreal