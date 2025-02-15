Manitoban Travis Sanheim makes 4 Nations debut

MONTREAL QC – As we all wait for puck drop at the Bell Centre between Canada and the USA at 7 CT, it seems a couple of Canadian players had an easier time sleeping than you would think.

“Quite a bit.” said Sam Reinhart.

“Good, I think it started to hit me today, a little bit, super excited.” said Winnipeg product Seth Jarvis.

For Elkhorn, Manitoba’s Travis Sanheim, the nerves might be there a little more than the rest of his teammates as he will make his 4 Nations Face-Off debut on the Canadian blueline with Shea Theodore’s injury. Sanheim was in the press box for Canada’s opener against Sweden and now he’s in the lineup for the most anticipated matchup of this tournament.

“You don't know if there's going to be injuries before or what's going to happen. So, just the excitement of being able to represent your country and any role given to you,” said Sanheim.

“You make that sacrifice. And so, for me, I was just more excited about being able to represent my country more than anything.”

The 28-year-old defenceman can hardly wait to see what the atmosphere will be like tonight.

"I dressed for warm ups (on Wednesday) and it felt like the building was full when we came out," smiled Sanheim.

"I expect much of the same, if not better, tonight. It's going to be a real cool experience, something that we're all looking forward to."

When Canada stepped on the ice this morning in Brossard, all eyes were on Cale Makar, who missed yesterday’s skate with an illness. Makar participated in the whole practice and looks to be ready to go for this evening’s game, but he will be a game time decision. Should he not be able to play, Thomas Harley will replace him.

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey remains with Colton Parayko and will quarterback the second power play unit with Mark Stone, Brayden Point, Mitch Marner and Jarvis. This all could change if Makar can’t play tonight against the Americans.

Another change to the Canadian lineup is Sam Bennett coming in for Travis Konecny, Bennett will centre Jarvis and Brad Marchand to start. The Winnipeg product said it will be a lot more fun to play with Bennett and Marchand than it is playing against them as he says the two quite a bit playing in the Eastern Conference.

“Those are two guys that play real hard-nosed game and they like getting into people’s faces and they have got in my face a few times,” laughed Jarvis.

“I’ve had a couple of run-ins with them, so it’s just real nice being on their team for once.”

Jordan Binnington will get his second start for Canada and anyone who watched the win over Sweden on Wednesday should be surprised that Jon Cooper didn’t make a change in goal.