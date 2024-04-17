Josh Morrissey Jets' Nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

NEW YORK (April 17, 2024) – The National Hockey League today announced the 32 team nominees for the 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of CommissionerGary Bettman and, for the first time, former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. New this year, the winnerwill also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

The 2023-24 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are:

Anaheim Ducks: Cam Fowler

Arizona Coyotes: Nick Bjugstad

Boston Bruins: Linus Ullmark

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch

Calgary Flames: Andrew Mangiapane

Carolina Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy

Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar

Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski

Dallas Stars: Jake Oettinger

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala

Minnesota Wild: Marc-Andre Fleury

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Roman Josi

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes

New York Islanders: Anders Lee

New York Rangers: Jacob Trouba

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers: Scott Laughton

Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Rust

San Jose Sharks: Luke Kunin

Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz

St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn

Tampa Bay Lightning: Nicholas Paul

Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews

Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes

Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson

Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey

History

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

