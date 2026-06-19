Jonathan Toews announces retirement

WINNIPEG, June 19, 2026 – Winnipeg Jets forward Jonathan Toews announced his retirement from the National Hockey League on June 19, 2026. The Winnipeg, Man. native played his final NHL season with his hometown Jets after a storied run with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Toews, 38, played 16 seasons in the NHL, including the 2025-26 campaign with the Jets. In that time, he recorded 921 points (383G, 529A) and 645 PIMs in 1,149 career NHL games with Winnipeg and Chicago. He was drafted third overall in 2006 and was nominated for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year following the 2007-08 season. Toews scored his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot in his first NHL game on Oct. 10, 2007.

Toews was named captain of the Blackhawks on July 18, 2008, at age 20, becoming the youngest captain in Chicago franchise history and the third youngest in NHL history at that time. Under his leadership, the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015. Toews was named the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2010. He had 119 points (45G, 74A) in 137 career playoff games. Toews also collected the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league’s best defensive forward in 2013 and was named the winner of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2015. He was also a finalist for the 2026 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey after his comeback campaign following two years away from the game.

Toews is also highly decorated on the international stage, as he represented Canada on numerous occasions. Notably, he won a pair of gold medals at the Olympics (2010 and 2014), a gold at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, back-to-back gold medals at the 2006 and 2007 World Junior Championships, along with gold and silver medals at the 2007 and 2008 World Championships, respectively. He is one of 30 players who is a member of the ‘Triple Gold Club’ (players who have won a Stanley Cup, Olympic gold medal, and World Championship gold medal).

Toews was also awarded the Order of Manitoba on July 9, 2015.