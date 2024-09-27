Jets to celebrate Bryan Little

WINNIPEG, September 27, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today that Bryan Little will sign a one-day contract with the team to officially retire from the NHL as a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

“It’s a great honour that I can retire as a member of the Winnipeg Jets and end my playing career with the organization where I was drafted and played my entire NHL career,” said Little. “I had the privilege to play in Winnipeg and in front of the amazing fans for nine seasons, so I’m grateful for the opportunity to thank the Jets, their fans and the city of Winnipeg. It will truly be a full circle moment for my family and I to celebrate my retirement in the building where I have so many special memories.”

Little, the Atlanta Thrashers’ first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2006 NHL Draft, played all of his 843 NHL games as a member of the Thrashers/Jets organization and recorded 521 points (217G, 304A) and 293 penalty minutes. He ranks in the top-five in franchise history in games played (2nd: 843), goals (5th: 217), assists (3rd: 304), and points (4th: 521). Little also represented Canada internationally on several occasions, winning gold at the 2007 World Junior Championships.

“Bryan Little is a crucial part of the history of this franchise and was a key contributor to the Winnipeg Jets throughout his time in the NHL,” said Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. “He was a humble, hardworking player that cared about his teammates and was a quiet, but important leader in the dressing room. Bryan demonstrated tremendous professionalism throughout his time here and it is a true shame that his career was cut short due to injury. I’m very excited that True North Sports + Entertainment, the Winnipeg Jets, and Jets fans everywhere will have the opportunity to celebrate Bryan and his family this season.”

Little appeared in the first 27 playoff games for Winnipeg after the franchise’s relocation from Atlanta. He posted 12 points (4G, 8A) and two PIMs. Little twice won the Thrashers/Jets’ Dan Snyder Memorial Award given annually to the player who best embodies perseverance, dedication and hard work without reward or recognition, so that his team and teammates might succeed.

