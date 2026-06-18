Jets sign Poulter to a one-year contract extension

WINNIPEG, June 18, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team agreed to terms with goaltender Isaac Poulter on a one-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $855,000.

Poulter, 24, played three games for the Manitoba Moose in 2025-26 and had a 2-0-0 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage. The Winnipeg, Man. native also played 43 games for the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals and posted a 25-17-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.76 GAA, and a .905 SV%. Poulter has appeared in 80 career AHL games and has a 42-24-10 record with five shutouts, a 2.88 GAA, and a .899 SV%.

Isaac Poulter

Goaltender

Born Sept. 12, 2001 -- Winnipeg, Man.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 174 -- Shoots L

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