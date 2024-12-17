Jets sign Kevin He to 3-year, entry level deal

He becomes first Chinese-born player to sign a contract in the NHL

By Winnipeg Jets PR
WINNIPEG, Dec. 17, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Kevin He on a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $975,000.

He is playing his third season for the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs and was named captain of the IceDogs on Oct. 22. The 18-year-old forward is second on the IceDogs with 23 goals, 20 assists, and 43 points in 29 games this season. He has posted 130 points (75G, 55A) in 159 OHL games with Niagara.

He, Winnipeg’s fourth-round pick (109th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, is a native of Beijing, China. He wasjust the second Chinese-born player drafted to the NHL after Andong Song was picked by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He becomes the first Chinese-born player to sign a contract in the NHL.

