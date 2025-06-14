Jets sign Freij to a three-year, entry-level contract

Freij was Winnipeg's second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

25OFFSEASON_SignedTemplate_1920x1080
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, June 14, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Alfons Freij on a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $975,000.

Freij, 19, played 29 games for Bjorkloven IF in the Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan and recorded eight points (2G, 6A) and 12 penalty minutes. He also played five games for the Bjorkloven IF junior team in the J20 Nationelland posted five points (2G, 3A) and two PIMs, adding a pair of assists and four PIMs in two playoff games.Freij was Winnipeg’s second-round pick (37th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Alfons Freij

Defence

Born Feb 12 2006 -- Solvesborg, Sweden

Height 6.01 -- Weight 192 -- Shoots L

-#####-

