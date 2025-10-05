Jets sign forward Nikita Chibrikov to a two-year contract extension

WINNIPEG, Oct. 5, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Nikita Chibrikov on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $875,000.

Chibrikov, 22, scored two goals and added an assist in four games for the Jets last season. The Moscow, Russia native also played 30 games for the Manitoba Moose in 2024-25 and posted 18 points (7G, 11A) before suffering a season-ending injury.

Chibrikov, Winnipeg’s second-round pick (50th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, became the first player in franchise history to score a goal in each of his first three games as a Jet. He has four points (3G, 1A) in five career games for Winnipeg and 65 points (24G, 41A) in 100 career AHL games for the Moose.