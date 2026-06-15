Jets sign Duehr to a two-year contract extension

Duehr signs two year-two way contract extension with AAV of $875,000

2526_DuehrExtended_1920x1080
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, June 15, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today it agreed to terms with forward Walker Duehr on a two-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $875,000. The contract extension will begin in the 2026-27 season.

Duehr, 28, played three games for the Jets this season and posted 34 points (17G, 17A) and 18 penalty minutes in 62 games for the Manitoba Moose. The native of Sioux Falls, S.D. had three points (1G, 2A) and six PIMs in seven post-season games for the Moose. Duehr, originally signed by the Calgary Flames out of Minnesota State Mankato, has 21 points (11G, 10A) and 10 PIMs in 95 career NHL games with Winnipeg, Calgary and the San Jose Sharks. He has also accumulated 112 points (59G, 53A) and 96 PIMs in 205 career AHL contests.

Walker Duehr

Forward

Born Nov. 23, 1997  -- Sioux Falls, SD 

Height 6.02 -- Weight 210 -- Shoots R

-#####-

News Feed

2026 NHL Draft chat with Craig Button

Canada off to semifinals at Worlds, Scheifele adds two assists

Nighthawks Still Soaking In Centennial Cup Glory

Scheifele scores OT winner, Canada beats Norway at WHC

2026 NHL Draft chat with Mike Morreale

Fans invited to celebrate Jets’ No. 8 pick at 2026 Draft Party at Canada Life Centre

Jets have strong options at eight

Winnipeg Jets dressing room stalls up for auction

Hawerchuk named No. 10 on CHL’s Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list

Toews named finalist for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Yager brings growing confidence into Round 2

Martin takes big step

Jets prospect ready for the next step

Barlow heating up at right time for Moose

Arniel, Cheveldayoff Discuss Jets’ Path Forward

Hellebuyck speaks honestly after Jets fall short

Koepke signs two-year contract extension with Jets