Jets sign Duehr to a two-year contract extension

WINNIPEG, June 15, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today it agreed to terms with forward Walker Duehr on a two-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $875,000. The contract extension will begin in the 2026-27 season.

Duehr, 28, played three games for the Jets this season and posted 34 points (17G, 17A) and 18 penalty minutes in 62 games for the Manitoba Moose. The native of Sioux Falls, S.D. had three points (1G, 2A) and six PIMs in seven post-season games for the Moose. Duehr, originally signed by the Calgary Flames out of Minnesota State Mankato, has 21 points (11G, 10A) and 10 PIMs in 95 career NHL games with Winnipeg, Calgary and the San Jose Sharks. He has also accumulated 112 points (59G, 53A) and 96 PIMs in 205 career AHL contests.

Walker Duehr

Forward

Born Nov. 23, 1997 -- Sioux Falls, SD

Height 6.02 -- Weight 210 -- Shoots R

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