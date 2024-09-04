Jets season ticket members ready for 24-25 season

With the 2024-25 season quickly approaching, WinnipegJets.com took some time to speak with season ticket members about their excitement for the upcoming season, some of the benefits they receive, and more. We got some great answers, especially on why each of them decided to purchase season tickets.

Greg Burnett, a long-time Jets fan was always adamant the Jets would return, owing to the always dedicated Jets fans.

“There was never a doubt that when the Jets came back, I was going to get tickets, and my wife knew that”. Burnett joked. As far as diehard fans go, Burnett is close to the top. “This may sound goofy, but I only have Jets clothes. Like all my shirts, golf shirts, all my hoodies, my sweater, everything has a Jets logo on it. I’m a very proud Winnipegger.”

As for Lindsay Oster, her husband was the big reason for her family to become a season ticket member.

“It was before my time, I’m not from Winnipeg so I didn’t understand the whole craze let’s say. But once the Jets came back, it was a very exciting thing and he was kind of on a list with a bunch of friends trying to get tickets, that was a big part of it,” said Oster.

“But then rather than us just having the tickets on our own, they became company tickets. So that was it and we’re all just crazy hockey fans, so it was just a natural fit."

When the Jets left Winnipeg back in 1996, Kim Parr, her husband and mother made sure to stick around for the Moose, and then naturally snatched up season tickets when the Jets returned in 2011.

“When the Jets became the Moose, we kept our tickets with the Moose and had season tickets the whole time and just love going. And so, it's a family outing and we still have the three seats now (one for Kim, one for her mom and the third), it rotates between my brother-in-law, my sister and my two nieces,” said Parr.

“So, it's like a family bonding experience to go. So, we just go and have a nice night out with as a family type of thing. And my mom loves going, she has missed a grand total of three games since 1996 and I’ve missed maybe seven or eight during 2.0.”

For those of you counting, that’s a total of over 500 games attended for Parr’s mother, Gayle.

On February 12, 2024, season ticket members were given a chance to visit Canada Life Centre to participate in the first ever team photo day, a new ticket member benefit added last season. Theywere given tours of the press box, the Matt Frost Media Centre, the Jets player bench and the dressing room. On top of that, there was an opportunity to meet the players and get photos taken.