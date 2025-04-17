Jets Prospect Report - April 2025

Photos courtesy of Western Michigan Athletics

What a year it has been for Zach Nehring, a third-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets in 2023.

Last season, Nehring battled with concussion issues and put 14 points in 44 games with the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede. In 2024-25, his freshman campaign with Western Michigan, Nehring more than doubled that point total with 30 (13G, 17A).

“Yeah, I felt good. Really helped with my confidence to get that back and I think that made a huge difference in how successful I was on the ice. The coaching staff, they believed in me,” said Nehring.

“They brought me in, even though I didn’t have a great year and struggled with those injuries. They were able to help me out. They’re right in my corner as well as all the other guys on my team and it worked out, it was a lot of fun.”

Head coach Pat Ferschweiler recruited Nehring and said he could see that Nehring was over his injuries right from day one of camp.

“He’s big, he’s talented, he works extremely hard every day and has a great stick defensively and offensively. I couldn’t have been more excited to get Zach on campus,” said Ferschweiler.

“I knew he would score more here than he did in junior. Our style fits him better. We play at pace, we attack, all the things that are perfect for his game, and he makes basically a perfect Bronco.”

Ferschweiler knows all about winning and he believed in his group heading into the Frozen Four in St. Louis saying, ‘Nerves are for the unprepared, this team is prepared.’

It sure worked out for Nehring and the Broncos’ as they went to the Frozen Four for the first time in the school’s history. In the semifinals, Western Michigan beat Denver 3-2 in double overtime before locking down the first national title with an impressive 6-2 win over Boston University.