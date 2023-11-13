Jets prepare for the Devils

News Feed

Jets forward Kyle Connor named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Meet Maxwell, our second HFC ambassador

Three things - Dallas halts Jets win streak

GAME DAY: Stars at Jets

Pionk reflects on emotional two weeks

Winnipeg Jets Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS returns December 28

Three things - Hat trick for Connor in Jets win

Pregame with Paul - Kyle Connor (Nov. 9, 2023)

GAME DAY: Predators at Jets

Meet Avery, our first HFC ambassador

Three things - Jets top line gets it done

Pregame with Paul - Dylan Samberg (Nov. 7, 2023)

GROUND CONTROL | Life as an NHL Goaltender with Jamie McLennan and Trevor Kidd

Jets third line getting noticed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues

Scheifele, Jets prepared for road trip finale

Winnipeg Jets celebrate Pride Night Nov. 17

Three things - Hat trick for Niederreiter in Jets win

Appleton: "We're really going to have to manage pucks and not force plays."

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Following an off day, the Winnipeg Jets returned to the ice for a practice at hockey for all centre on Monday morning. The Jets are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, a team that doesn’t give up a whole lot and forces the opposition to play a patient game.

The New Jersey Devils come into town tomorrow, another one of those quality teams in the NHL.

"With a team like Jersey, it's their transition game, it's their ability to create off of the rush. For us, we're really going to have to manage pucks and not force plays, not turnover dumb pucks. And we're going to have to be responsible on both blue lines,” said Mason Appleton.

“You never play a perfect game, but if you can establish that more simple, direct and effective game in that aspect, we should be able to limit their transition game a bit and then, hopefully, that limits their chances. That's the kind of game we've gotta play."

Mason Appleton on his season so far in 2023-24

Something that shouldn’t be forgotten is how the Jets turned the tide in the third period on Saturday afternoon and started playing their game. Interim head coach Scott Arniel was impressed with how his group didn’t give up.

“Yeah, we never want to take ourselves out of a game, never give up. But the other side, too, those are all good learning lessons. I wish it had been a learning lesson winning the game 3-2. But at the same time, we had chances to tie that up and get a win off it,” said Arniel.

“When you’re playing against some top teams in the league, they’re there for a reason. If you want to be one of those teams you have to make sure when you get in those situations that you recognize what your opponent likes to do, their strengths and try to out-compete them in that area.”

Scott Arniel head of Monday's practice at HFAC

NO WORRIES ABOUT HELLEBUYCK

Connor Hellebuyck’s numbers might not be where they are expected to be, with a goals against average just under three and save percentage of .892. The Jets have really played a solid game five on five and are starting to find their leagues in the penalty killing department. Hellebuyck says he just has to remain patient.

“I really like all of my details. I know statistically it’s not where you want it to be, but my details are right, my game is right. Not letting in any bad goals, maybe one or two. Honestly, it’s good. What I’m looking for in my game right now is stealing a few more goals and then the stats will hopefully just come,” said Hellebuyck.

“We’re obviously playing a different way. We’re playing really good defensive hockey and I’m not getting as many filler shots. So, if you’re just looking at stats, ‘Oh, his season is bad.’ No. My game is right, my details are great. My movement is great.”

Connor Hellebuyck following practice on Monday

VILARDI UPDATE 

Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi skated once again alone working his way back from a sprained MCL that he sustained back on October 17. There is a window coming up where Vilardi could rejoin his teammates on the Jets next road trip.

“There’s talk of maybe when we get on the Tampa trip of him maybe getting into our practice. That will be the big thing, getting accustomed to the brace. Just sort of the feel of that. Obviously, his conditioning is a big part of it now. He’ll go into probably an off-coloured jersey for a couple practices and see how it is with all his teammates and kind of running into people a little bit, and then we’ll go from there.”