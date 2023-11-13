Jets prepare for the Devils

WINNIPEG – Following an off day, the Winnipeg Jets returned to the ice for a practice at hockey for all centre on Monday morning. The Jets are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, a team that doesn’t give up a whole lot and forces the opposition to play a patient game.

The New Jersey Devils come into town tomorrow, another one of those quality teams in the NHL.

"With a team like Jersey, it's their transition game, it's their ability to create off of the rush. For us, we're really going to have to manage pucks and not force plays, not turnover dumb pucks. And we're going to have to be responsible on both blue lines,” said Mason Appleton.

“You never play a perfect game, but if you can establish that more simple, direct and effective game in that aspect, we should be able to limit their transition game a bit and then, hopefully, that limits their chances. That's the kind of game we've gotta play."