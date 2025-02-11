Jets players ready for best-on-best tournament

Morrissey, Connor and Hellebuyck honoured to play for their countries at 4 Nations

GettyImages-2198975621
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

MONTREAL – The 4 Nations Face-Off is set to begin in Montreal with Canada opening the tournament Wednesday against Sweden. For the three Winnipeg Jets involved at the event, it’s been a long time since they have taken part of a best-on-best tournament.

Josh Morrissey last played for Canada at the 2017 World Hockey Championships and has been reunited with a group of big-name players that he teamed up with at the 2015 World Juniors.

“It’s always an honour to represent Canada. Had a chance to do it a bunch growing up, Under-18’s, World Juniors and stuff like that, including the World Juniors here in Montreal and Toronto,” said Morrissey.

“It’s cool to be back here, reminiscing on that with some of the guys. Shea Theodore, myself, (Connor) McDavid, Brayden Point and Sam Reinhart. So, it’s cool that we are reconnecting here back in Montreal for this event that everyone is really excited for.”

Morrissey has been paired with Blues defenceman Colton Parayko, the two have battled a lot in the regular season and playoffs but both are looking forward to working together.

“We complement each other really well. He’s a big guy, long reach, right-handed shot. He’s having a great year,” said Morrissey.

“We’ve played him a lot over the years with him in St. Louis. For us it will be about communicating early and be on the same page as fast as possible.”

Parayko said it has been a bit weird playing with Morrissey instead of going against him. But before becoming his teammate, Parayko has appreciated all the Jets defenceman brings to the game.

“Lots of things to be excited about playing with him, obviously a great defender. Skates extremely well, just the way he sees the ice, great breakout pass,” said Parayko.

“We know he contributes a lot offensively, just with all those things, he’s a well-rounded player. Just great that I get the opportunity to be paired with him.”

Like many of his teammates, Morrissey is thrilled about the chance to play with Sidney Crosby.

“Hanging around the locker room, looking at the roster, the lines, stuff like that, it’s pretty special,” said Morrissey.

“For me with the age difference growing up, it’s Sidney Crosby. He’s an absolute legend. So, to get the chance to play with him, to practice with him, be with him in the locker room, it’s pretty cool.”

GettyImages-2198938492

Kyle Connor last played for the United States at the 2016 World Championships with 4 Nations teammates Auston Matthews, Dylan Larkin, Brock Nelson and Noah Hanafin.

“It feels good to get that first practice out of the way yesterday and obviously today you get into a bit of a rhythm, a bit of a flow,” said Connor.

“A great dinner last night and be nice to come together as a team here.”

The team dinner that Connor mentioned had four special guests show up to give some pep talks. The foursome included Mike Eruzione and Rob McLanahan from the gold medal winning 1980 U.S. Olympic team, Mike Modano and Guy Gaudreau, father of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Connor was thrilled to hear from Modano, who is arguably the greatest American born player in NHL history.

“He’s an idol for a lot of us American players, extra special with him being from Michigan. Just soak up every moment, listen to every word he had to say. He played so many games in the league and was so successful, you try to take little pieces from it,” said Connor.

“It was cool with everyone who came to speak. It just shows the history of USA hockey, so humble to be a part of it and to wear the USA on the chest.”

Mike Sullivan has not named his starting goaltender for Thursday’s game, but most feel it will be Hellebuyck who is wearing American colours for the first time since the 2017 World Championships. Connor was asked what makes Hellebuyck the best goalie of the 12 that are in Montreal.

“I don’t want to get his ego too high,” Connor joked.

“I just think his mind. To be able to think the game, constantly learning. I think that’s one of his biggest assets. He’s never satisfied. He seems so calm in the net, just a great presence. We see him every single day, you almost take him for granted but I think that mentality of just wanting to be the best, push himself every day is just fun to watch.”

As for Hellebuyck, he understands he is following a lot of great American goaltenders like Mike Richter and Ryan Miller.

“Yeah, it’s cool. It’s one of those things that’s kind of escaped me throughout my career. I had a couple of world championships but then the NHL wasn’t allowed to go to the last Olympics (in 2022),” said Hellebuyck.

“We missed that opportunity and then you never know are you going to get another shot. You got to stay in your prime for when that opportunity comes so being able to put the jersey on now, it’s one of those things that you felt wasn’t going to happen and now it is. Pretty surreal.”

The United States has an embarrassment of riches at the goaltending position right now with Hellebuyck, Thatcher Demko, Jeremy Swayman and Jake Oettinger. The Dallas Stars netminder is relishing the chance to practice with the two-time Vezina Trophy winner.

“Just getting to watch Helle up close has been a treat,” said Oettinger.

“You know he’s been the best goalie in the league for the last few years so just pick his brain and try to take some stuff that he does so well and put it into my game.”

News Feed

Three things - Vilardi scores twice, Jets win streak at 8

GAMEDAY: Islanders at Jets

Jets launch Deposit Campaign

Meet Dylan DeMelo, the Hockey Dad

Three things - Comrie records first shutout of season

GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

Three things - Morrissey scores twice including OT winner

GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals

Three things - Jets win streak reaches five games

GAMEDAY: Jets at Bruins

Three things - Top line dominant in Montreal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

Three things - Vilardi's four-point night leads Jets to win

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Perfetti hat trick, Ehlers 500 career points

GAMEDAY: Utah Hockey Club at Jets

Jets Prospect Report - January 2025

Jets celebrate 7th annual WASAC weekend presented by Scotiabank