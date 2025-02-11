Jets players ready for best-on-best tournament

MONTREAL – The 4 Nations Face-Off is set to begin in Montreal with Canada opening the tournament Wednesday against Sweden. For the three Winnipeg Jets involved at the event, it’s been a long time since they have taken part of a best-on-best tournament.

Josh Morrissey last played for Canada at the 2017 World Hockey Championships and has been reunited with a group of big-name players that he teamed up with at the 2015 World Juniors.

“It’s always an honour to represent Canada. Had a chance to do it a bunch growing up, Under-18’s, World Juniors and stuff like that, including the World Juniors here in Montreal and Toronto,” said Morrissey.

“It’s cool to be back here, reminiscing on that with some of the guys. Shea Theodore, myself, (Connor) McDavid, Brayden Point and Sam Reinhart. So, it’s cool that we are reconnecting here back in Montreal for this event that everyone is really excited for.”

Morrissey has been paired with Blues defenceman Colton Parayko, the two have battled a lot in the regular season and playoffs but both are looking forward to working together.

“We complement each other really well. He’s a big guy, long reach, right-handed shot. He’s having a great year,” said Morrissey.

“We’ve played him a lot over the years with him in St. Louis. For us it will be about communicating early and be on the same page as fast as possible.”

Parayko said it has been a bit weird playing with Morrissey instead of going against him. But before becoming his teammate, Parayko has appreciated all the Jets defenceman brings to the game.

“Lots of things to be excited about playing with him, obviously a great defender. Skates extremely well, just the way he sees the ice, great breakout pass,” said Parayko.

“We know he contributes a lot offensively, just with all those things, he’s a well-rounded player. Just great that I get the opportunity to be paired with him.”

Like many of his teammates, Morrissey is thrilled about the chance to play with Sidney Crosby.

“Hanging around the locker room, looking at the roster, the lines, stuff like that, it’s pretty special,” said Morrissey.

“For me with the age difference growing up, it’s Sidney Crosby. He’s an absolute legend. So, to get the chance to play with him, to practice with him, be with him in the locker room, it’s pretty cool.”