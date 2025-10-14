Jets host Child Advocacy Night Oct. 18 in support of Toba Centre

WINNIPEG, Oct. 14, 2025 – True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets will continue to raise awareness of Toba Centre for Children & Youth at the Jets’ Child Advocacy Night on Saturday, Oct. 18 and throughout Child Advocacy Month.

Child Advocacy Month recognizes children and families impacted by abuse, highlighting the need for support and resources. During October, Toba Centre’s #GoBlueToba campaign encourages Manitobans to become involved in the cause through awareness, conversation and working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Fans are encouraged to #GoBlueToba and show their support by wearing blue at Child Advocacy Night. Before the game, the Winnipeg Jets will host a special puck drop and cheque presentation in support of Toba Centre. Toba Centre’s “helping hounds” DWW Duke and DWW Booster will drop the puck at centre ice and meet fans on the concourse throughout the month with their new teammate DWW Jelly, who together support the children, youth and families who attend the centre. The game will also welcome various child protection professionals.

Youth from Mully Children’s Family Canada will sing the national anthems. Founded by Charles and Esther Mulli, Mully’s Children’s Family Canada is a street children rescue mission in Kenya, Africa that provides support and resources to Africa’s most vulnerable children, helping them reach their potential. The Jets game will be the first time the youth choir singers have ever watched a hockey game or walked on ice.

Jets captain Adam Lowry has served as an ambassador for Toba Centre the past four years, advocating for children and youth year-round and at the annual Toba Centre gala. A Night in Blue will be co-hosted by Lowry and local radio personality Ace Burpee on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights, supporting Toba Centre’s efforts to help young victims of abuse and their families. The event has raised more than $360,000 over the past four years. More information and tickets are available at tobacentre.ca/a-night-in-blue-2025/.

Toba Centre’s team looks forward to connecting with fans at October home games to share more about their work. Fans can meet Toba Centre’s support dogs and learn more Oct. 18 at Child Advocacy Night vs. Nashville, Oct. 23 vs. Seattle, Oct. 24 at 90s Night vs. Calgary and Oct. 26 vs. Utah.

Toba Centre encourages Manitobans to show their support during Child Advocacy Month by wearing blue on #GoBlueToba Day Oct. 21, attending Child Advocacy Month events and sharing messages through their social channels – @tobacentremb on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

