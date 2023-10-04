Jets getting healthy at the right time

Here is a look at the lines and D pairings from the skate this morning:
Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi
Niederreiter-Perfetti-Ehlers
Iafallo-Lowry-Appleton
Barron-Kupari-Namestnikov
Jonsson-Fjallby-Gustafsson-Ford
Morrissey-DeMelo
Samberg-Pionk
Dillon-Heinola
Stanley-Schmidt
Chisholm
Nikolaj Ehlers was once again a full participant in practice, but Bowness still wasn’t committing to whether or not the Danish forward would get into his first preseason game. At this time, it sounds like Ehlers will be a game time decision against Ottawa.
“We’ll see what he feels like in the morning. If it’s not 100 per cent than he’s going to have to make that call not us. I mean he knows what he feels, we don’t. He knows where he is and we don’t want a setback,” said Bowness.
“I would love for him to show up and say ‘Bones, I want to play’, I’d love to hear that.”
Ehlers did take part of the power play work along with the usual customers for the Jets man advantage. Obviously with the inability to have everyone on the ice at the same time throughout camp, it will be a challenge to get the man advantage up to speed before they drop the puck for real next Wednesday.
“You can kind of point to anything, it’s been a challenge, power play, systems, lines you know but today I thought it was a really good workday,” said Connor.
“Any chance we can get to work on that power play, kind of get some live simulation with the (penalty) killers there, couple of neutral zone regroups too and we will get a good test tomorrow. I know that Ottawa is bringing a pretty good squad so I’m excited to play, kind of test that out and get the legs back a little too.”