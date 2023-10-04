Jets getting healthy at the right time

WINNIPEG – Taking a look around the rink at hockey for all centre this morning it was a relief to see that Rick Bowness had a full group of players for the first time in what must have felt like forever.

The Jets had yesterday off after a loss to Calgary and after practice, Bowness had nothing negative to report.

“The good news is that the guys that were feeling poorly the last couple of days, you know they weren’t 100 per cent out there today, they worked their way through it, and they all felt better at the end of practice,” said Bowness.

“So, getting the lungs back and getting some energy back is huge. I think they felt better after practice than before so I guess that would be the positive.”